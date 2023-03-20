 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bandhan MF will be present in more locations after re-branding, says CEO Vishal Kapoor

Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

With three new sponsors, the re-branding of Bandhan Mutual Fund will not change the fund house’s core values, says the CEO. And a new equities' head may just be the zing thing it needs

Vishal Kapoor CEO Bandhan MF

Bandhan Mutual Fund — earlier known as IDFC Mutual Fund — is ready for the fourth phase of its lifecycle. The fund house was born in the year 2000 as the ANZ Grindlays Mutual Fund. Just a year later, in 2001, it was re-branded as the Standard Chartered India Mutual Fund. In 2008, IDFC took over and the fund house became IDFC Mutual Fund. Earlier this month, Bandhan Financial Holdings, along with GIC and ChrysCapital, completed the take-over and re-branding of IDFC MF.

The re-christened fund house will continue to be led by Vishal Kapoor, CEO, and his team. Since Bandhan Financial Holdings, the sponsor, did not have its own mutual fund, it chose to retain the management team of the erstwhile IDFC Mutual Fund. The continuity of the management is a big plus for its investors.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Kapoor shares his views on what lies ahead for the investors of Bandhan MF. Below are the edited excerpts:

Since Bandhan Financial Holdings didn’t have an existing mutual fund house, the entire set-up of IDFC MF has been retained. What are the top three tasks for you in the near future?