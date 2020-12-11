Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank offer up to 7% on savings accounts

The interest rates on banks’ savings account and fixed deposits are determined by changes in the RBI monetary policy such as repo rate, base rate, economic conditions, liquidity position of the banks and the level of credit demand. In the December monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent. For savings account holders and fixed deposit holders there is a sigh of relief as the banks may not reduce the interest rates further.

Most of us manage multiple savings accounts. There are some small and new private banks that offer higher interest on savings accounts compared to established private banks and public sector banks. You can use the savings account for parking your emergency corpus. It’s important to give some serious thought to know how much interest is paid by banks for leaving your funds in the savings account.

Smaller private banks offer better rates

As per data compiled by BankBazaar, new private banks such as Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank offer interest rates up to 7.15 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively on their savings account. The interest rates are competitive with small finance banks. For instance, AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offer interest rates up to 7 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively.

These interest rates are higher compared to leading private and large public sector banks. For instance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent interest on their savings account, the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda offer 2.70 per cent and 2.75 per cent interest respectively on their savings account.

Minimum balance requirements are higher

The minimum balance requirement in savings accounts of private banks starts from Rs 500 and it goes up to Rs 10,000. This is kept higher by the banks compared to public sector banks because they are more interested in reaching out to the salaried middle class and self-employed professionals with their services. At IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank, the minimum balance requirement is Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. At leading private banks such as Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, the minimum balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.

Choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.

A note about the table

Interest rate on savings account for all BSE listed public sector banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. Minimum balance requirement for regular savings account and excluding basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account are considered.