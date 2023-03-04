Bajaj Finance announces hike in FD interest rates

Bajaj Finserv's lending arm Bajaj Finance announced an increase in the interest rate on its Fixed Deposits (FD), with effect from March 4.

After Bajaj Finance's interest rate hike, senior citizens will be able to accrue an interest of 8.20 percent per annum, for a tenure of 44 months, according to a release by the non-banking financial company.

The NBFC has hiked FD rates by up to 35 basis points, for tenures between 15 months to 23 months.

The release stated that depositors below 60 years of age can earn up to 7.95 percent per annum. For the special tenure of 33 months introduced last year by Bajaj Finance, non-senior citizens will be able to avail FD interest rates of up to 7.75 percent per annum while senior citizens can earn up to 8.00 percent per annum. Sachin Sikka the Executive Vice President - Fixed Deposits & Investments, Bajaj Finance Ltd commented on the interest rate hikes and said: "The current interest rate environment allows investors to make the most of Fixed Deposits. Our revised interest rates on Fixed Deposits in the 44-month bucket are as high as 8.20%, enabling investors to gain from inflation-beating rates and liquidity."

Talking about the ease of booking a FD with Bajaj Finance, Sikka highlighted that the process was 'simple and secure'. "Booking an FD with Bajaj Finance is completely digitised and paperless, making it a simple and secure process for investors," Sikka said. Bajaj Finance's stock closed at Rs 6,094 per share on the NSE on March 3, up 0.18 percent.

