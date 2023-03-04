 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance announces hike in FD interest rates

Moneycontrol News
Mar 04, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

The non-banking financial company has hiked FD rates by up to 35 basis points, for tenures between 15 months to 23 months, with effect from March 4.

After Bajaj Finance's interest rate hike, senior citizens will be able to accrue an interest of 8.20 percent per annum, for a tenure of 44 months

Bajaj Finserv's lending arm Bajaj Finance announced an increase in the interest rate on its Fixed Deposits (FD), with effect from March 4.

After Bajaj Finance's interest rate hike, senior citizens will be able to accrue an interest of  8.20 percent per annum, for a tenure of 44 months, according to a release by the non-banking financial company.

The NBFC has hiked FD rates by up to 35 basis points, for tenures between 15 months  to 23 months.

