Axis Special Situations NFO review: Should you invest?

COVID-19 has caused unprecedented economic disruption. We’re working from home, using home internet extensively, transacting online, despite living in far-flung areas. And although the virus vaccine is coming, some companies and industries have changed forever in the way they work. Changes in technology and regulatory frameworks also have made many companies the way they conduct business. Axis Special Situations Fund (ASSF) aims to spot such companies, invest in them and then ride on their success.

What’s on offer

ASSF is a thematic fund that aims to invest in companies facing special situations. These companies might be changing the way they work due to regulatory or policy changes, management restructuring, technology-led disruption, innovation or any temporary challenges in the operating environment. The scheme can also invest up to 30 percent in overseas stocks. Ashish Naik and Hitesh Das will manage the scheme. The performance of the fund will be benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI. The new fund offer closes on December 18, 2020.

What works

ASSF will invest in companies that have either caused disruptions or have adapted well to disruptions. Additionally, it would also look out for companies that would undergo changes in the way they function and are expected to come out well, say either through a change of management or business restructuring.

It will follow a multi-cap strategy. For its international diversification, it will draw expertise from the Schroder Global Disruption Team – a part of Schroder, a global fund house and a shareholder of Axis AMC.

International diversification has been a favourite with many newly-launched schemes this year. But ASSF is expected to be particularly benefited by going abroad since a lot of global companies fit in ASSF’s mandate of those that have benefited from disruption. That’s also how ASSF will be different from most other existing special situation funds. “There are many special situations across Asia, especially in technology companies, where there are growth prospects over the long term,” says Ravi Kumar TV, founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services.

What doesn’t

The fund will invest at least 70 percent of the assets in Indian markets. The challenge is to find enough companies that fit the bill in India. That’s one thing investors will keep an eye out for.

Axis AMC in the note titled, ‘Acumen-Changing India – Growing in disruptive times,’ says that most of such companies are not yet listed. Indian capital markets will have multiple pure disruptions driven stocks that are expected to be listed in the next three years, providing us exciting avenues of long-term potential growth stories, the note adds.

Since ASSF is a thematic fund, and so expect the portfolio to be concentrated. Also, companies that are classified as special situations take a bit more time to show results in their share prices. Some of these can be investors’ favourites and may trade at dangerously high valuations, given the high expectations.

Moneycontrol’s take

Disruption caused by technology and even by factors such as COVID-19 is not a short-term theme. It will unfold over a long period of time. Companies that have changed the way they work and adapted quickly, would do well. The shareholder returns from such companies can be higher for those companies that get it right.

But the strategy is risky. When exactly a company’s adaptability turns profitable would also weigh on this strategy. First-time investors must stay away. The scheme is only for savvy investors, but even they should wait for more time so that ASSF builds a track record in identifying such companies. How the fund identifies such themes and picks up companies at attractive valuations would be the key to this scheme’s success.