Axis Mutual Fund probe widens to be sure nothing is missed, says Axis Bank MD and CEO

The ongoing investigation at Axis Mutual Fund on irregularities has been widened in its scope, said Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, while interacting with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2022 at Davos.

Chaudhry said this is just to make sure that the investigation doesn’t miss out on anything or anyone. “One of the individuals was a fund manager as well as an equity analyst, so it is important that we look at all the analysts. Sow, we have expanded that scope,” he said.

He said that the probe will continue for four-six weeks as the fund house is still investigating a few more things and action has been taken on what the fund house has found so far.

Axis Mutual Fund recently terminated services of Viresh Joshi, chief dealer and fund manager at the fund house, as well as Deepak Agarwal, who was a fund manager and equity analyst.

On May 6, Moneycontrol broke the story that Axis Mutual Fund had replaced Joshi and Agarwal as fund managers in seven of its schemes, as it probed irregularities.

When asked if the investigation was on since last two months, why was it not disclosed, Chaudhry said that when you undertake suo motu investigation, you can’t announce it to the market.

“If we had evidence, we would have taken action on the first day itself. You have to go through the investigation process, you have to be fair to the individuals involved, and ask them if you find something in the first place, to explain as to what we are seeing,” he said.

“So you have to go through that process. First, we went through the investigation process and it took some time to collect the data. We are limited terms of what we can find. Once we found something, we asked for an explanation from the individuals. Once we found that the explanations didn’t meet the eye necessarily, we took the action and terminated those employees. When we decided on the termination, is when we announced it to the market,” Chaudhry said.

He said that if it were normal course of things, the announcement would have been made when the action (termination) is taken, but as there was lot of market speculation on the losses and front-running, Axis Mutual Fund was forced to issue a statement.

What prompted the investigation?

On why did it take a media report to seemingly galvanise an investigation, Chaudhry said that it was just a matter of timing. “Investigation was already going on and then there was a tweet about a car,” he said.

On May 2, MC Insider published a small item about a dealer at a fund house driving around in a Lamborghini, alluding to his disproportionate assets. This was widely circulated on the social media platform.

Chaudhry said there was no whistleblower complaint that had led to the investigation. “There was some market chatter that came to me and then we decided to undertake an internal investigation. We hired a legal firm which, in turn, hired a forensic expert to actually go through this investigation process. So, I think we did everything right and very proactively, we did not ignore something which came to us,” he said.

“We are not looking back at saying, we could have done anything differently. We can’t announce any investigation, we are doing investigations all the time,” Chaudhry said.

Working with Sebi

Axis Mutual Fund is keeping the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) updated on the ongoing investigation and any new findings. “We are sharing everything we are doing with them (SEBI),” Chaudry said.

“As a mutual fund, we only get to see only a part of the transaction. Sebi is in a much better position to see everything, they have much more powers to be able to do investigation that we can’t do,” he added.

“If Sebi tells us that these things need to be done, we will do it to ensure that we clean up the institution and if we can help clean up the system.”

Can there be more action?

If the ongoing investigation finds anything against any more individuals, Chaudhry said, appropriate action will be taken.

“We are yet to find anything against anyone else. Again, I am not privy to what knowledge Sebi has, but from whatever we know, we so far have information against these two individuals for breaking some rules and we have taken action accordingly,” Chaudhry said.

Will the investigation report be disclosed?

“We can share at the right stage and we will need regulatory approval to share it. Again what we might be able to share, assuming we get the regulator’s approval, will be sharing just one side of the story. We might not know the other side of the story,” Chaudhry said.

“So, at the right time. Story is known, I am sure it will come out. And we will not hide it. We did everything on our own and we have not walked away or shied away from taking tough calls,” he said.





