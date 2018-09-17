App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Long Term Equity Fund review: Steady performer in ELSS category for tax-saving

The fund's current alpha is among the highest in the category, which means it will typically do quite well when markets perform.

Hiral Thanawala @thanawala_hiral

Axis Long-Term Equity Fund scheme was launched on December 29, 2009. The AUM of the scheme as on July 31, 2018 is Rs 18,262.47 crore which is highest among the peers in Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) category.

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income and long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related securities.

Fund Manager

Jinesh Gopani heads equity desk at Axis Mutual Fund and has over 14 years of experience in financial markets. He manages funds such as Axis Long-Term Equity Fund, Axis Focused 25 Fund and Axis Emerging Opportunities Fund (Series 1). He has been managing Axis Long Term Equity fund from 1st April 2011, Axis Focused 25 Fund from 29th June, 2012 and Axis Emerging Opportunities Fund (Series 1) from 29th December, 2016.

related news

Portfolio composition

Fund manager follows bottom-up approach to build a portfolio which aims to deliver steady and consistent returns for investors.

The fund is investing in stocks which are leaders in their sectors, solid growth story and flawless execution. The company should have strong financials, especially decent operating cash flows and less geared.

At present, the company avoids investing in PSUs, highly cyclical and highly regulated sector.

The outcome is compact portfolio reflecting high conviction, long holding periods and feature in consistently in top-3 list under ELSS category.

The fund is allocating 70.2% of the total corpus to large cap funds, 22.7% to mid-cap funds, 5.1% to small cap and 2% to cash as on July 31, 2018.

Table 1_Axis MF

Table 2_Axis MF

Table 3_Axis MF

Table 5_Axis MF

Table 6_Axis MF

Table 7_Axis MF

Invest now through SIP route in this ELSS fund

There are two main advantages of regular investments in ELSS instead of one lump sum investment at the end of financial year.

Anil Rego, founder and CEO of Right Horizons said, “It is much easier to invest, Rs 5,000 per month over 12 months through SIP than invest Rs 60,000 in February or March. Since our incomes are monthly, expenses, too, are linked to this cycle. So, if you do not save and invest the required funds for tax-saving ELSS each month, there is a high chance that you may end up spending the amount. Once there is a shortfall, your entire tax-planning exercise may go for a toss and may result in lower tax savings and higher tax outgo.”

Also, an SIP route helps you take ELSS exposure across a longer period of time. This means you buy when markets are at highs and when markets are at not-so-highs. This allows you to have a lower investment cost than lump sum investment.

Rego added, “In most cases, the return from a SIP is better than lump sum. Let me illustrate, the 1-year SIP return from Axis Long Term Equity Fund is 23.55% versus lum psum investment route return of 22.90% as on Aug 29, 2018. By using the SIP route, you not only gain convenience but also more bang for the money.”

Expert Take

Rego said, “The fund consistently figures in the top-3 list from 1, 3 and 5 year SIP returns perspective. The fund's consistent performance has attracted investors and that is one of the reasons why this scheme is the biggest (in terms of assets) among 34 ELSS products despite being launched in 2009.”

He added, “The fund has a strict quality bias, which has been rewarded. We believe the fund has been able to maintain a good balance between large, mid and small-cap allocations within the portfolio. Its strategy of taking concentrated bets on high-conviction names (stocks) is also worthy of a mention. Still, the fund risk is low compared to many peers. Do remember the fund's current alpha is among the highest in the category, which means it will typically do quite well when markets perform.”

First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Mutual Funds #personal finance

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.