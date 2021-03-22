English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates; Here are the latest rates

On FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50 percent. FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, bank offers 3 percent. 3.5 percent for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Bank has revised interest rates with effect from March 18 on fixed deposits (FDs). Ranging from 7 days to 10 years, Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures.

On FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50 percent. FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, bank offers 3 percent. 3.5 percent for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months.

Axis Bank gives a 4.40 percent interest rate for FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days. 5.15 percent for 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days. Axis Bank gives 5.25 percent interest for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years.

Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40 percent for long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years and deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75 percent.

Axis Bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5 percent to 6.50 percent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Close

Related stories

Here are Axis Bank's latest FD interest rates effective from March 18 for general public:
Maturity periodInterest rates
7 days to 29 days2.50%
30 days to 3 months3%
3 months to 6 months3.5%
6 months to 11 months 25 days4.40%
11 months 25 days to 1 year 5 days5.15%
1 year 5 days to 18 months5.10%
18 months to 2 years5.25%
2 years to 5 years5.40%
5 years to 10 years5.75%
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #FD rates #fixed deposit rates #interest rates #personal finance
first published: Mar 22, 2021 12:39 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.