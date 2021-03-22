Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates; Here are the latest rates

live bse live



Axis Bank has revised interest rates with effect from March 18 on fixed deposits (FDs). Ranging from 7 days to 10 years, Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures.

On FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50 percent. FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, bank offers 3 percent. 3.5 percent for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months.

Axis Bank gives a 4.40 percent interest rate for FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days. 5.15 percent for 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days. Axis Bank gives 5.25 percent interest for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years.

Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40 percent for long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years and deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75 percent.

Axis Bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5 percent to 6.50 percent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.