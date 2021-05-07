MARKET NEWS

Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates; check latest FD rates

Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from May 6.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from May 6. Ranging from 7 days to 10 years, Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures.

Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50 percent on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3 percent for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5 percent for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives a 4.40% interest rate after the latest revision.

For deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 18 months, the bank will give 5.20 percent interest rate. Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40 percent for long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years and And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75 percent.

Axis Bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5 percent to 6.50 percent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Axis Bank has hiked various service charges for its savings bank account holders with effect from May 1, 2021. The private sector lender has increased cash withdrawal charges from ATM beyond the free limit. Also, it has increased the minimum balance requirements for various types of savings accounts.

Here are the latest Axis Bank FD interest rates for general public with effect from May 6, 2021
Maturity PeriodInterest Rate
7 days to 29 days2.50%
30 days to 3 months3%
3 months to 6 months3.5%
6 months to 1 year4.40%
1 year to 1 year 5 days5.10%
1 year 5 days to 1 year 11 days5.15%
1 year 11 days to 15 months5.10%
15 months to 18 months5.20%
18 months to 2 years5.25%
2 years to 5 years5.40%
5 years to 10 years5.75%
Source: Axis Bank website
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Axis Bank #Business #Companies #fixed deposit #interest rates #personal finance
first published: May 7, 2021 09:13 am

