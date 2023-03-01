 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Axis Bank acquires Citibank’s consumer businesses in India| What's in it for Citibank customers?

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

Axis Bank's position in the cards business improved from 11.4 percent to 16.2 percent after this acquisition. It gets ready access to highly affluent wealth customers of Citi for Burgundy Private Banking.

The transaction comprises the sale of the consumer businesses of Citibank India, which includes loans, credit cards, wealth management and retail banking operations to Axis Bank.

Axis Bank has completed the acquisition of Citibank’s consumer business in an accelerated time frame of within seven months after receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The deal has been closed with Axis Bank paying a total purchase consideration of Rs 11,603 crore to Citibank India. Axis Bank welcomes the 30 lakh plus customers of Citibank.

Let’s decode what Axis Bank and Citibank customers gained from this deal.

What was the transaction all about?

The transaction comprises the sale of the consumer businesses of Citibank India, which includes loans, credit cards, wealth management and retail banking operations to Axis Bank. The deal also includes the sale of the consumer business of Citi’s non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) Limited, comprising asset-backed financing business, which includes commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans, as well as the personal loans portfolio.