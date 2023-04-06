As RBI hits pause, we may have seen last of the rate hike cycle

As the six wise people comprising the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) met and decided to hold interest rates, the market was surprised. Positively. Prior to the policy review, the majority of the market was pencilling in a policy interest rate hike of 25 basis points. The major reason for the market expectation (or apprehension) was that for two consecutive months, January and February 2023, inflation was higher than 6 percent, the upper tolerance band. Then why the pause, and what did the RBI say?

Since the start of the current rate hike cycle, that is, since 4 May 2022, the signal repo rate has been hiked by 2.5 percentage points. The effective rate hike has been even higher. The lower end of the RBI rate corridor was reverse repo earlier, now changed to Standing Deposit Facility. Earlier there was a hike of 40 basis points during the changeover. Hence, overall, the rate hike has been 2.90 percentage points. Today, the RBI MPC paused on rate action, only for this meeting, to assess the impact of the 2.9 percentage points rate hike effected already. The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das clarified that the central bank remains watchful and if required— if inflation is on the higher side— they will hike again.

The rationale

This makes sense. While most people were reacting to the inflation data of January and February, the projections are much softer. RBI projections on inflation are 5.1 percent for April-June 2023, 5.4 percent for July-September 2023, 5.4 percent for October-December 2023 and 5.2 percent for January-March 2024. While inflation control is the priority for the RBI, the growth of the economy also needs to be taken care of. That is, there has to be a balancing act between inflation control and promoting growth, in the context of fine-tuning interest rates. Rates should be high enough to fight inflation but low enough not to hamper the growth of the economy. Coming to growth, RBI projects GDP growth at 6.5 percent for the financial year 2023-24. However, many economists are projecting a lower growth rate.

The range of growth rate projections of economists for FY24 ranges from 5.1 percent to 6.5 percent. On one hand, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. On the other hand, interest rates should not be restrictive and come in the way of growth. If we take the RBI repo rate of 6.5 percent and the 1-year ahead CPI projection, the real interest rate is positive 1.3 percent. Inflation is measured over a 1-year period, and from that perspective, it should be seen against a 1-year rate. The 1-year Treasury Bill yield is approximately 7.2 percent. From that perspective, it is a positive 2 percent.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (debt markets) and author