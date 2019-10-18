As Indian markets mature, investors will shift to passive funds and focus on cost: Nippon India

Reliance Mutual Fund is now Nippon India mutual fund. With the change of name and a global sponsor with a chequered track record, the fund house hopes to regain its market share, which it has steadily lost over the years and attract a section of institutional and high networth customers who, some industry observers have noticed, had exited because of concerns about the financial health of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group—the erstwhile co-sponsor of the fund house. In a conversation with Kayezad E. Adajania of Moneycontrol, Minoru Kimura, Executive Officer, Head of Asia Pacific, Nippon Life Insurance and Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund shares the fund house’s future plans. Excerpts:

Q: What changes can investors of the erstwhile Reliance mutual fund expect in the future?

A: Minoru Kimura (MK): Nippon Life Insurance has been a part of this joint venture for the past seven years. Therefore, we have confidence in the current management team led by Sundeep (Sikka); the team will continue. Our view of the Indian mutual fund market and economy has not changed since the time we came to India.

The processes of Nippon India mutual fund’s risk management, though, will be further strengthened. We will bring our international experience here as well.

Also, we notice that the Indian investment community has not much paid attention to the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) style of investing. This is a very popular way of investing globally and we at Nippon would be keen to introduce the ESG way of investing through Nippon India mutual fund as well.

Q: Nippon India’s market share in terms of mutual fund assets dropped to 8 percent by the end of June 2019, down from 12 percent at the end of December 2015. What are you going to do about that? Also, it has come to our attention that a segment of distributors, financial advisors and investors have chosen to stay away from Reliance Nippon Life AMC due to ADAG’s financial concerns. Now that Nippon is the sole owner of this fund house and the name has also changed, do you think you will get your lost glory (and investors) back? On the other hand, Reliance has been a strong brand. Investors, especially in smaller towns, resonate with ‘Reliance’; they may not have even heard of Nippon, which is a Japanese name. Do you think some of those lost customers could come back or the absence of the brand name ‘Reliance’ could pose a challenge?

A: Sundeep Sikka (SK): The shareholding of Nippon India mutual fund has changed and it is now a global asset management company, but the heart remains Indian. It’s the same team, same company, but now with certain improvements.

Let’s be clear about one thing: over the past 25 years, the fund houses would not have reached where it has without the Reliance brand name, in terms of its execution capacity of penetrating the smaller towns and cities in India. But the market is now maturing. Nippon is also not a new name to India as it has been here in this joint venture for the last seven years. Nearly half of MF industry’s consumers are institutional investors and they know Nippon very well as it is a global brand. Then come high networth individuals and for them as well Nippon is not an un-known name. For retail investors, Nippon is not a household name as Reliance was; that is a reality. But retail investors are typically guided by their distributors and financial advisors and they know Nippon Life very well. Nippon Life Insurance’s staff has been meeting distributors from small cities and towns for the last two years.

There was hesitation among a small segment of investors and advisory fraternity, but the transition will happen very fast.

MK: Much of the market share went down on account of some of our institutional and high networth investors moving out. Our market share among the retail investors has consistently gone up so I won’t call that a failure. After the ownership change (Nippon Life Insurance now being the sole sponsor of the fund house), I expect our institutional and high networth investors to come back. We are confident of winning back our (lost) market share, but that is not our priority. Profitability is more important than market share.

Q: The Indian mutual funds industry was rocked by the credit crisis over the past year. Many debt funds have were found being invested in companies whose credit rating deteriorated and struggled to pay back investors’ money. In fact, Reliance Nippon Life AMC had also invested in scrips of its own parent company, the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group which itself has been facing some very turbulent weather. Is it wise for a mutual fund to invest in its own parent company, when its widely known that the group is going through troubled times? What is Nippon’s way forward?

A: MK: The last 14 months have been very challenging. It’s not just the ADAG group, but many other firms that have faced this crisis. In that sense most of the AMCs who purchased these bonds are facing the same kind of a challenge. At Nippon India Mutual Fund, we did take steps in this period to minimise the risk of the exposure to single issues. Yes, we should be careful when we invest in parent companies as well as other companies.

Q: Although Nippon India mutual fund has a major footing in the exchange-traded funds (ETF) space, thanks to its 2015 acquisition of Goldman Sachs, you’ve been quiet in the ETF space. The fund house hasn’t made much noise or marketing campaigns.

SK: ETF is a segment where you do have to go to retail customers. It’s meant for the more savvy investors.

But just to give you a perspective, our ETF pie is around 50 per cent of the total ETF corpus in the industry, after you remove the Employee Provident Funds Organisation corpus that gets invested in mutual funds through the public sector fund houses. Eighty percent of the traded volumes of ETFs on the stock exchanges happen in Nippon India mutual fund’s ETFs. The corpus of our ETFs is around Rs 25,000 crore, up from just Rs 6,000 crore when we had acquired Goldman Sachs. Also, during this time, our ETF investors grew from 42,000 to nine lakh now.

In the ETF segment, we do not have to make noise all the time. This is the segment where we do not have to go to the common man. But as family offices and registered investment advisors grow, ETFs will become more popular, as these sort of advisors typically recommend ETFs.

MK: Yes, globally investors are increasing their allocations to ETFs. Especially in global countries where it is getting difficult for mutual funds to outperform their benchmark indices. The move from active funds to passive funds is happening at a fast pace. However, in counties such as India, I still believe that there is potential for actively-managed funds to outperform.

But Indian markets are getting mature. Investors will (someday) shift to passive funds and start focussing their attention on cost.

Q: The Central Public Sector Enterprises ETF has been popular among investors, but the fund sees a lot of investors exiting after listing. Is that discouraging to the ETF movement? How will you promote more long-term culture in this fund?

A: SK: An ETF is not a mutual fund. There are investors who will trade in ETFs and not stick around for the long run. An ETF has different types of investors. There will be some CPSE investors who will come in to avail the discount and exit at listing time. But the assets under management of the fund is still Rs 11,000 crore. The fund still has 4-5 lakh investors; they have stayed invested. So, yes there is a large number of institutional investors, but there are also retail investors in the ETF.

Take a look at Nippon India ETF Bank BeES. Its corpus moves from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore, then back to Rs 2,000 crore and so on. Different investors have their views on how the index would move and accordingly take a call of when to enter and exit. On the other hand, many investors have stayed invested in Nippon India ETF Junior BeES for years.

Q: Fund managers, especially in Indian fund houses, often complain that they are made to chase daily, monthly quarterly performances at the cost of long-term performance. Do you think with Nippon being the sole sponsor now, the focus at Nippon India mutual fund would be more long-term, more consistency rather than giving in to short-term temptation?

A: SK: Definitely yes. Our philosophy is freedom within framework. The risk management framework will take precedence than what an individual fund manager thinks, even if we have to live with underperformance for one to three years. Our entire process is institutionalised; we will have no star fund manager approach.

And we will aim for consistency rather than being number one. We’d rather our schemes be in the top 15-20 percent, rather trying to be Number one.

Q: Can we expect improvement in customer servicing and after sales servicing?