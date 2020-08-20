As Franklin Templeton limits inflows into 3 fund-of-funds, what should investors do?

Franklin Templeton is limiting fresh investments in three of its fund of funds (FoF). These FoFs had invested in two of the six debt funds the AMC is in the process of winding up, with the case still pending in the courts. Investors can buy units for not more than Rs 2 lakh a day in Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation (FIDA), Rs 1 lakh in Franklin India Multi Asset Solution (FIMAS), Rs 50,000 in the 20’s Plan and 40s Plan of Franklin India Life stage (FILS) and Rs 25,000 in the 30s Plan and 50’s Plus Plan of Franklin India Life Stage.

Restricted purchases

This limit has been applicable from August 18 on all fresh and additional purchases – lump-sums, SIPs or STPs. The limits are imposed for purchases across investor folios and plans of schemes based on the Permanent Account Number of the investor. Existing SIPs and STPs will not be affected, nor is redemption from these schemes restricted. Earlier, these schemes did not have any upper limit on investments.

“In limiting inflows into the FoFs, our attempt is to gate any arbitrage opportunities available to new investors while protecting interest of existing investors,” said a spokesperson from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

The FoFs in question were affected severely after Franklin Templeton announced the winding up of six of its bond funds on April 23, 2020. Net asset values were marked down by half, effective April 24, 2020 to reflect illiquidity in the underlying schemes. FIDA and FIMAS invested in Franklin India Short Term Income Plan whereas FILS invested in Franklin Dynamic Accrual Fund, both of which are lined up for winding up proceedings. Investors have approached the court of law and the matter is sub-judice.

In the interim period, the fund house has informed investors that some of the schemes in question are receiving their dues, which are being used to repay their loans and turning cash positive. As per update shared on August 14, Franklin Dynamic Accrual Fund is cash positive, whereas the loans in Franklin India Short Term Income Plan stand reduced to 23 per cent from 26 per cent as on July 31.

Arbitrage opportunity

If the fund house gets approval for repaying the investors and the schemes receive cash by selling bonds, then there is an arbitrage for investors. In such a case, the fund house may revise the net asset value of the FoF upward for it to reflect the liquidity of the underlying schemes.

Joydeep Sen, founder of wiseinvestor.in calls the move to put a limit on purchases logical from the perspective of the Mutual Fund. “The number of people taking an opportunistic advantage of the lower NAVs and gradual cash surplus in the underlying funds would not be too many as sentiments are disturbed about Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund,” Sen says. “Having said that, the mutual fund should not look at these aspects, but should do what is right i.e. capping the purchases,” he adds.

There is no limit on investments in FILS – 50’s Plus Floating Rate Plan since this scheme has no investments in the schemes getting wound up. The limits imposed on fresh investments in other FoFs may be changed by the trustees of the fund house in future.