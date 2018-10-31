Are you about to retire? Here is how you should be investing

Are you nearing retirement or have just retired and are unsure on how to invest the superannuation benefits and the corpus that you have built over the years to have enough to enjoy your golden years?

Most financial planners advise cutting down on risky investments as you near retirement to ensure against erosion of accumulated corpus. It is best to have a balanced portfolio that provides regular income that would replace your salary once it stops flowing into the bank.

“When it comes to retirement planning, especially on post retirement, it is essential to identify the monthly cash flow required. The annual requirement keeps increasing by around 7% and hence it is important to invest in products that could adjust to inflation. At the same time, it is important to have a mixed asset classes would provide a better portfolio level returns. The mixed asset classes include equity and fixed income. The fixed income products like senior citizen savings scheme, fixed deposit and debt based mutual funds. It is not advisable to invest all retirement corpus in one basket,” S Sridharan, Business Head, Financial Planning, Wealth Ladder Investment Advisors told Moneycontrol.

Rahul Parikh, CEO, Bajaj Capital lists out the following investment avenues that best suit the requirement of retirement years.

--Senior Citizens' Saving Scheme (SCSS)

--Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Account

--Bank fixed deposits (FDs)

--Mutual funds

--Immediate annuities

“Among the above one can choose SCSS and POMIS for a regular return to maintain household expenses where they get a fixed rate of return. To beat inflation and maintain money value one should invest in a well-performing balanced fund and Monthly Income Plan (MIP) of a mutual fund. However, it should not be more than 25% of the portfolio,” says Parikh.

He, however, says that the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) has limited use. “One can invest PMVVY as it also gives you a guaranteed fix return but it has its own limitations like liquidity, taxation, and maximum limit (one can only get Rs 5000 per month on an investment of Rs 7.5 lakhs). It is suitable for people below poverty line as Rs. 5000 is not sufficient amount to match household expenses for middle in the current scenario,” Parikh feels.

Amar Pandit, Founder & Chief Happyness Officer at HappynessFactory.in also feels PMVVY is suited for those below the taxable limit and whose income needs post-retirement are low. “One who wants to invest only in FD’s can consider it since the scheme is similar to a 10-year FD,” Pandit says.

For those seeking higher returns on their investments, Pandit suggests arbitrage funds for regular income flow and liquid funds to maintain liquidity. “To minimise tax outgo one should invest a portion in debt mutual funds. For higher, inflation-beating returns a retiree should consider allocating a portion in equity funds or balanced funds,” Pandit says.