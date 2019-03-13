App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Are you an NRI: Here is how to file for marriage visas

The wedding ceremonies of Aakash and Sandhya took place without a glitch and soon the time arrived for Aakash to leave. He was yet to apply for a marriage visa and when he finally got around to doing it, he realized that there was much needed to be done on this front even before marriage.

Whatsapp

BankBazaar.com

The wedding ceremonies of Aakash and Sandhya took place without a glitch and soon the time arrived for Aakash to leave. He was yet to apply for a marriage visa and when he finally got around to doing it, he realized that there was much needed to be done on this front even before marriage. What ensued were endless visits to the consulate along with cumbersome paperwork and documentation.

The foremost step before filing for a marriage visa is to understand the various types of visas and know which one is applicable for an individual.

Types of Visas, Eligibility Criteria and Documents Required

  • K1 & K2 Visa: A dual intent visa, it is issued to the fiancé or fiancée of a citizen of the country intended for immigration. Under this visa, the person needs to marry the respective country’s citizen within 90 days of entering the country and adjust the status to becoming a lawful permanent resident of the country. Though a non-immigrant visa, it paves way to avail various benefits of an immigration visa. In case, the petitioner’s fiancé has children, he/she can apply for a K2 visa that permits unmarried children to enter the US.

Required Documents from the sponsor of K1 Visa Required documents from the applicant
Form  I-129F Petition for alien fiancé Valid Passport
Form  I-129F Petition for alien fiancé Valid birth certificate
Evidence of citizenship Divorce or death certificate of former spouse, if applicable
2 G-325A forms biographic data sheet Police certificate from all places of residence since the age of 16
Colour photos of the sponsor and fiancé Medical examination
Prior marriage nullification documents, if applicable Proof of financial support
Permission to marry, if required Two non-immigrant visa applications, Form DS – 156
  One non-immigrant fiancé visa application, Form DS-156K
  Two visa photos
  Evidence of relationship, such as photographs
  Fees payment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STEPS for applying for a K1 Visa
1. File a petition on behalf of your fiancé with the country’s consulate.
2. The fiancé needs to obtain a K1 non-immigrant visa to travel from their home country
3. After entering the US, the applicant’s fiancé can apply for a social security number.
4. Within 90 days, the applicant needs to get married to the sponsor.
5. Apply for Green card (permanent residency) by applying for status adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

K3 & K4 Visa: A travel document that permits the spouse of a US citizen (not resident) to enter the country before getting approval from USCIS on U-130 petition. For unmarried children under 21 years of age, K4 visa can be applied for. It takes around 8 months to get a K3 visa.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Conducted a valid marriage with a citizen of the US
  • Form I-130 has been filed by the US citizen who is the spouse
  • Has gained approval on Form I-129F

Required documents for K3 visa sponsor Required documents for visa application
Completed and Signed Form I-130 A valid passport
Evidence of citizenship Valid birth certificate
2 G-325Aforms biographic data sheets Divorce or death certificate of former spouse, if applicable
Relationship proof Police certificate from all places of residence since the age of 16
Prior marriage nullification documents, if applicable Medical examination

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IR1/CR1 Visa: This visa requires the couple to be married before applying. The approximate time to procure it is nine months. It does not require AOS or AP to travel or EAD to work.

Important pointers

  • It’s necessary to maintain a record of all documents along with all communications with the respective visa authority.
  • Ensure that you fulfill the required criteria of financial security.
  • Keep all photographs, letters and emails exchanged for record.
  • Another way of establishing your relationship is through a joint account in your name and that of your spouse.
  • Find out the background of the person you are going to marry and the kind of citizenship i.e. if it is by birth or by neutralization.
  • If the person holds a green card, find out the details of the green card.

Once all these things have been checked, it’s not difficult to obtain a marriage visa. Fill the petition cautiously and ensure all the required documents are in place to avoid rejection of your petition.



 


 


 

BankBazaar.com is an online marketplace where you can instantly get the lowest loan rates , compare and apply online for your personal loan , home loan , car loan and credit card from India's leading banks and NBFCs.


You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Jan 18, 2013 03:34 pm

tags #eligibility criteria #NRIs #Types of Visas

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.