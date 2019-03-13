Are you an NRI: Here is how to file for marriage visas

BankBazaar.com

The wedding ceremonies of Aakash and Sandhya took place without a glitch and soon the time arrived for Aakash to leave. He was yet to apply for a marriage visa and when he finally got around to doing it, he realized that there was much needed to be done on this front even before marriage. What ensued were endless visits to the consulate along with cumbersome paperwork and documentation.

The foremost step before filing for a marriage visa is to understand the various types of visas and know which one is applicable for an individual.

Types of Visas, Eligibility Criteria and Documents Required

K1 & K2 Visa: A dual intent visa, it is issued to the fiancé or fiancée of a citizen of the country intended for immigration. Under this visa, the person needs to marry the respective country’s citizen within 90 days of entering the country and adjust the status to becoming a lawful permanent resident of the country. Though a non-immigrant visa, it paves way to avail various benefits of an immigration visa. In case, the petitioner’s fiancé has children, he/she can apply for a K2 visa that permits unmarried children to enter the US.

Required Documents from the sponsor of K1 Visa Required documents from the applicant Form I-129F Petition for alien fiancé Valid Passport Form I-129F Petition for alien fiancé Valid birth certificate Evidence of citizenship Divorce or death certificate of former spouse, if applicable 2 G-325A forms biographic data sheet Police certificate from all places of residence since the age of 16 Colour photos of the sponsor and fiancé Medical examination Prior marriage nullification documents, if applicable Proof of financial support Permission to marry, if required Two non-immigrant visa applications, Form DS – 156 One non-immigrant fiancé visa application, Form DS-156K Two visa photos Evidence of relationship, such as photographs Fees payment

STEPS for applying for a K1 Visa 1. File a petition on behalf of your fiancé with the country’s consulate. 2. The fiancé needs to obtain a K1 non-immigrant visa to travel from their home country 3. After entering the US, the applicant’s fiancé can apply for a social security number. 4. Within 90 days, the applicant needs to get married to the sponsor. 5. Apply for Green card (permanent residency) by applying for status adjustment

K3 & K4 Visa: A travel document that permits the spouse of a US citizen (not resident) to enter the country before getting approval from USCIS on U-130 petition. For unmarried children under 21 years of age, K4 visa can be applied for. It takes around 8 months to get a K3 visa.

Eligibility Criteria:

Conducted a valid marriage with a citizen of the US

Form I-130 has been filed by the US citizen who is the spouse

Has gained approval on Form I-129F

Required documents for K3 visa sponsor Required documents for visa application Completed and Signed Form I-130 A valid passport Evidence of citizenship Valid birth certificate 2 G-325Aforms biographic data sheets Divorce or death certificate of former spouse, if applicable Relationship proof Police certificate from all places of residence since the age of 16 Prior marriage nullification documents, if applicable Medical examination

IR1/CR1 Visa: This visa requires the couple to be married before applying. The approximate time to procure it is nine months. It does not require AOS or AP to travel or EAD to work.

Important pointers

It’s necessary to maintain a record of all documents along with all communications with the respective visa authority.

Ensure that you fulfill the required criteria of financial security.

Keep all photographs, letters and emails exchanged for record.

Another way of establishing your relationship is through a joint account in your name and that of your spouse.

Find out the background of the person you are going to marry and the kind of citizenship i.e. if it is by birth or by neutralization.

If the person holds a green card, find out the details of the green card.

Once all these things have been checked, it’s not difficult to obtain a marriage visa. Fill the petition cautiously and ensure all the required documents are in place to avoid rejection of your petition.

















