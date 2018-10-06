App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The best investment options for risk averse investors

Investors who don’t want to be part of this excessive fluctuation in the short term can use debt funds and fixed deposits as investment options.

Navneet Dubey @imNavneetDubey

The stock market has been volatile during recent days. If you are a risk-averse investor, you should invest a portion of your money in fixed income avenues including fixed deposits and debt funds.

“Investors who don’t want to be part of this excessive fluctuation in the short term can use debt funds and fixed deposits as an investment instrument.

"Investing in these assets will give them a cushion against these rough patches as these investments offer a fixed return. Yes, these instruments also play an important role in the process of financial planning, depending on the investor’s attributes, i.e risk appetite, investment horizon and goal and investment conditions. These instruments help in reducing the risk of the overall portfolio and can be used to reduce the overall beta of the portfolio,” Abhinav Angirish- Founder investonline Pvt Ltd. said.

However, choosing the right debt fund could be difficult given a large number of offerings in the market. Also, fixed deposit rates vary from bank to bank and one should try and find the best deal possible. Moneycontrol asked Naveen Kukreja CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com to identify his best picks in each category.

related news

Here are his recommendations based on in-house research:

Top Ultra-short term debt fund (Direct plans)

1

Top Short-term debt funds (direct plans)

2

To know more about fixed deposits and debt funds, you may read -Fixed deposits or Liquid funds: Where to park your surplus for steady returns

Here are Kukreja’s some good picks related to fixed deposits to make investments.

Top FD rates offered by small finance banks

3

Top FD rates offered by major banks

4

Top FD rates offered by other banks

5
First Published on Feb 16, 2018 03:16 pm

tags #Fixed Income #investing #Mutual Funds #personal finance

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.