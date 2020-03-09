Are Distributors Ready for India’s Changing Wealth Market?

Erik Hon

A month ago, the title of this piece would have addressed Independent Financial Advisers or IFAs. With its recent consultation paper, SEBI seeks greater transparency in the titles used by various wealth service providers, and has asked distributors to refrain from referring to themselves as advisers. Whether or not you think this is a superficial move, it is a clear indicator of the deepening bifurcation of wealth services into distribution and advisory.

But quite apart from the regulatory tremors, there are other, more latent changes in the Indian retail wealth market that are set to impact distribution businesses equally, if not more. The AMFI 2019 report on ‘Unlocking the ₹100 Trillion Opportunity’ in the Indian asset management industry indicates that most of the AUM growth is going to come from B15 and B30 cities (beyond the top 15 and 30 Indian cities). Most of this new client base will comprise mid-affluent and aspiring families, implying smaller ticket sizes, low-cost focus, and a simplified, execution-only approach to inclusion.

The new growth in distribution will be significantly different from its current HNI-focused, metro centric avatar. This raises questions around the growth prospects of existing distribution businesses, 56 per cent of which are based in the top 30 (T30) cities. We look at some of the trends impacting these distributors and strategies they can consider to make their businesses future ready.

A War on Three Fronts

We see three strong market trends that will have a direct impact on how and how much existing distribution businesses can grow.

TERs will continue to fall: Globally, India registered the second largest fall in the total expense ratios of its mutual funds, out of 26 countries studied by the Morningstar Global Investor Experience Report, 2019. Despite this, it remains one of the most expensive markets in the world for equity and balanced funds, with average TERs of 1.93 and 1.78 respectively. As the Indian market matures with greater retail participation, TERs will fall further in line with developed markets; for example, with over 80 per cent (AMFI Report) of its AUM coming from retail investors, TER for equity funds in the US is 0.59.

: Distributors currently thrive on larger ticket sizes, with HNIs contributing 32 per cent of the industry AUM. This is set to change as retail (non-HNI) investors are growing at a faster rate than the HNI segment. Moreover, with the industry focusing on acquiring middle income and lower affluent families (income range Rs. 3-10 lakhs) to expand the base for mutual fund investors, distributors will have to look at sizeably larger volumes with smaller ticket sizes to earn the same revenue.

In what may be a correlated trend, AMFI data has started to show a shrinking trend in the average size of SIPs. While SIP ticket sizes initially rose from Rs. 2300 in 2014 to Rs. 3200 in 2017 2017, data released in December 2019 shows that average SIP sizes have fallen to Rs 2800 per ticket.

Greater competition for smaller margins: The direct channel has seen the highest growth in the past five years, and accounted for 35 per cent of retail AUM in 2019. This has a strong correlation with the emergence of fintech platforms that are driving zero-cost investments into direct plans – and we see this trend strengthening further based on two findings in the AMFI report:

-Online discovery of investment products registered 6 times greater growth in B15 as compared to T15 cities

-In its report, AMFI prescribes AMC partnerships with fintechs and ecommerce players to drive rapid, low cost customer acquisition

Creating a Future-Ready Distribution Business

When seen together, the three trends pose growth challenges that go beyond geographical reach. The economics of distribution are changing and simply planning to expand business to high growth cities is not a sustainable solution. Fintech platforms will offer intense competition in client acquisition, and may soon plug into banking APIs to gain direct access to investors. The regulatory push on unbundling execution and advice will continue, and incidental, personalised services around distribution will become harder and more expensive to offer without charging fees.

Before thinking of growth in the changing markets, distributors need to think about protecting their current positions. This involves: a) increasing the stickiness of their current assets and client relationships, and b) creating steady revenue flows amidst shrinking commissions and ticket sizes. Both objectives can be met by adopting fee-based advisory for more mature clients who can benefit from a more holistic, wealth management approach. SEBI allows entities with a corporate structure to offer both, distribution and fee-based advisory services, as long as there is client-level segregation. This is a great opportunity for distributors to build an alternative, more stable revenue stream that can work as an anchor for the business in turbulent times.

In terms of growth, distributors will need to re-think the volume-based approach to scaling. For established distributors the way forward perhaps lies in identifying their competitive differentiations, be they in terms of client segment, geography, or service area, and then mapping their growth market accordingly. Developing depth in expertise, scaling offerings, and focusing on certain client segments can all help distributors create niche growth markets for themselves.

(The writer is the Managing Director of iFAST Financial India Pvt Ltd)