Personal Finance

Are bonds really less risky than stocks?

Moneycontrol PF Team
December 16, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST

Bonds give regular interest, but that does not make them safer than equities. The last three years have reminded us repeatedly that bonds carry credit risk. If the credit-rating drops, then the price of the bond also falls. If the economy or bond market is going through a tough phase, then price of such bonds will fall further. Bonds are vulnerable to interest-rate risk, and their prices fluctuate leaving you open to a capital loss if you exit at the wrong time. Of course, a bond's rating can improve if the company's business fundamentals improve. Therefore, investing in bonds is not all bad, nor is it all good.

Risks in bonds
