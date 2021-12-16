Are bonds really less risky than stocks?

Bonds give regular interest, but that does not make them safer than equities. The last three years have reminded us repeatedly that bonds carry credit risk. If the credit-rating drops, then the price of the bond also falls. If the economy or bond market is going through a tough phase, then price of such bonds will fall further. Bonds are vulnerable to interest-rate risk, and their prices fluctuate leaving you open to a capital loss if you exit at the wrong time. Of course, a bond's rating can improve if the company's business fundamentals improve. Therefore, investing in bonds is not all bad, nor is it all good.