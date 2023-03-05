 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anarock survey: 65% women prefer investing in real estate, 20% stocks, 8% gold & 7% FDs

PTI
6883 / Mar 05, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

The sample size of the consumer survey was 5,500, out of which 50 per cent respondents were women.

Real estate consultant Anarock has conducted a survey that suggests that 65 per cent of women respondents prefer to invest in real estate, 20 per cent in stocks and only 8 per cent of them in gold.

At least 65 per cent of women respondents prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20 per cent favouring the stock markets.

Just 8 per cent of women respondents favour gold, and 7 per cent prefer FDs (fixed deposits), the report said.