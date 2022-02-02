MARKET NEWS

    Anand Radhakrishnan of Franklin Templeton says budget scores on infra and digital push; disappoints on job creation, disposable income

    The budget manages to tread the path of fiscal prudence at the expense of populism. While it addresses the supply aspect through focus on infrastructure measures and incentivising corporate capex, it falls behind expectations on measures to boost aggregate demand.

    Anand Radhakrishnan
    February 02, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    Anand Radhakrishnan, MD & CIO – Emerging Markets Equity - India, Franklin Templeton

    Anand Radhakrishnan, MD & CIO – Emerging Markets Equity - India, Franklin Templeton








    The Union Budget 2022-23 rightly attempts to strike an equilibrium between immunising the economy’s recovery momentum in the aftermath of the pandemic-led slowdown and avoiding excessive deviation from the fiscal consolidation path.


    Despite state elections that are just around the corner and a palpable need to be seen as pro-consumer and pro-poor, the budget manages to tread the path of fiscal prudence at the expense of populism. As opposed to general expectations, the budget refrains from dole-outs, freebies, wasteful subsidies and splurging on unproductive measures and schemes. This is commendable, especially given the fiscal situation of the economy and the desperate need to spend every possible resource in the most productive manner.

    The budget recognises the requirement for continued capital spending by the government, which has been critical not only for growth revival in sectors such as construction but also for crowding-in private sector capex. The thrust to infrastructure through spending on transportation modes, clean energy, rail infrastructure, database integration and better data exchange management for all the modes for promoting efficiency and just-in-time inventory management, addresses the supply side of the economy.

    Positive measures

    Given the need to bolster the quality of infrastructure, this initiative for integrating transportation modes, smoothening of supply chain management and infrastructure development should provide a good boost to long-term growth.

    An increase in the capital expenditure outlay and spending proposition indicates a good quality of spending, a key positive for enhancing productivity and investment. The extension of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme to March 2023 and the increase in its cover to Rs 5 lakh crore are positive measures and could continue to provide a fillip to the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector and protect the health of the banking sector. Special economic zone reforms could encourage the ease of doing business and promote investments. The thrust on digital adoption in multiple sectors is a positive, though this will be more as an enabler to facilitate smoother functioning of the economy rather than as a significant growth stimulator.

    While the budget has addressed the supply aspect of the economy through focus on infrastructure measures and incentivising corporate capex, it falls behind expectations on measures to boost aggregate demand. Emerging from a pandemic where demand in both urban and rural regions has been severely impacted, not enough efforts have been taken to stimulate demand, which seems to be faltering.

    Factors like job creation, income growth, moderate taxes and increasing disposable income in the hands of the people to boost demand and discretionary spending have been completely given a pass. Steps to support household spending through tax incentives, among other measures in the housing sector, could have encouraged both the construction and housing infrastructure as well as ancillary sectors, thereby triggering a greater positive multiplier effect on the economy.

    As a part of financial inclusion, not enough steps have been taken to encourage smaller firms and companies to access the credit markets beyond the banking system. No structural measures have been announced to deepen the debt markets and improve access to risk capital.

    The tightrope fiscal walking could have been augmented with measures to drive growth through higher private spending and capex. While the budget delivers in terms of being fiscally pragmatic and non-inflationary, it falls short on efforts to stimulate aggregate demand, which could have provided a greater thrust to overall growth sustainability and primed the economy to the next level of the growth trajectory.





    Anand Radhakrishnan
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 11:20 am
