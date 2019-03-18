App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Analyse cash flow statements to separate wheat from chaff

Tying up the cash flow statement with the balance sheet and the profit and loss account will help give a fair view of the operations of the company

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shagun Jain

The fuel that powers the engine of any company is the cash flows of the company. You have got it right, the operating cash flows are the most important aspect that can either make or break the company.

A simple analysis of the cash flow statement can reveal how the company earns its cash and how it spends. Tying up the cash flow statement with the balance sheet and the profit and loss account will help give a fair view of the operations of the company as to if the company has a conservative or a liberal approach towards its business.

Some key aspects to be looked at while analysing the cash flows of any company are as follows.

related news

Operating cash flows (OCF)

This is the net cash generated by the company from its core operational activities. The OCF has to be close to the amount of money that the company makes by selling its goods or providing services in terms of cash, i.e., pre-tax cash profits of the company.

OCF will have to take care of the investing and financing activities. In short, the cash generated from operations will have to take care of capital expenditure, purchase of assets and also of interest and loan repayments.

So, while analyzing companies, OCF gives a true picture as to if and how the company is generating cash. There is also an implicit assumption that current capex and loans, etc. would lead to higher operating cash flows in future. And, there comes the need to analyse the cash flow statements year on year for a few years.

Free cash flows (FCF)

This is the amount of cash that is left after taking care of capex or investments that directly lead to an increase in business of the company. Once a company generates sufficient operating cash flows and is able to manage its investments by internal accruals, the remaining cash can then be used for repayment of debt if any or can be used to return the money to the shareholders via dividends or buybacks. A war chest can also be built for investments in the near future.

Short-term assets/liabilities

Short term assets and liabilities have a significant impact on the cash flows of the company. The debtors’ days and payables to creditors have to be analysed in context of the growth and profitability.

If the receivables are increasing, i.e., the increase in debtors is significantly more than the increase in sales of the company; the cash is stuck even as the profits are recognised in the financial statements of the company.

Same is the case, though the effect is the exact opposite, the cash position is better if the payables are more than the typical growth rate of the company. It distorts the actual picture of the financials of the company.

The above tools will help us analyse:
-If the company is making enough cash or will generate enough cash in future
-If the company is borrowing to make investments

-If the company is borrowing to pay dividends to its shareholders

What are the lessons for us to be kept in mind while looking at companies for investment?

-Not every company that is profitable generates enough cash from operations that can fund the future growth of the company.
-The operating cash flow gets blurred during times of euphoria, which is exactly when they need to be looked at minutely.
-This mistake of overlooking operating cash flows or believing that high growth rates of the company will eventually lead to higher operational cash flows in future can lead to unpleasant situations.

-A company that generates steady cash flows even in times of adversity means that the products/services of the company are being accepted in the market. It is then a matter of market turning around or the company improving its operational parameters.

Generally, some of the best-known names have excellent growth and profitability numbers but pathetic cash flows. For example, if we had looked at the cash flows of companies in e-governance field or in the gems and jewellery segment, we would have realised very early on. Some of these companies went on to lose substantial value in years to come.

Also, some of the companies have excellent cash flows, but not so great growth and profitability numbers. A medium sized company in the chemicals space, a tyre manufacturing company, in spite of tepid profitability, were generating cash year on year. And these companies went on to create excellent shareholder value when they improved their operational parameters or when markets turned around for them.

And, as usual, market ignores them for a while, in fact, for long enough for everyone to notice. In some of the above examples, the market ignored them for years before, reality struck. And believe it or not, history does repeat itself, especially in the equity market.

So dig through the cash flow statements of the company to unravel any underlying opportunities both to invest and to avoid investing as well.

The author is Vice President - Kotak Mahindra Bank. The views expressed in this column are purely personal and do not constitute any investment advice.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 09:55 am

tags #investing #personal finance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

15 Bizarre Delicacies You Might Think Twice About Trying

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Ye ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.