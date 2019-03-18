Analyse cash flow statements to separate wheat from chaff

Shagun Jain

The fuel that powers the engine of any company is the cash flows of the company. You have got it right, the operating cash flows are the most important aspect that can either make or break the company.

A simple analysis of the cash flow statement can reveal how the company earns its cash and how it spends. Tying up the cash flow statement with the balance sheet and the profit and loss account will help give a fair view of the operations of the company as to if the company has a conservative or a liberal approach towards its business.

Some key aspects to be looked at while analysing the cash flows of any company are as follows.

Operating cash flows (OCF)

This is the net cash generated by the company from its core operational activities. The OCF has to be close to the amount of money that the company makes by selling its goods or providing services in terms of cash, i.e., pre-tax cash profits of the company.

OCF will have to take care of the investing and financing activities. In short, the cash generated from operations will have to take care of capital expenditure, purchase of assets and also of interest and loan repayments.

So, while analyzing companies, OCF gives a true picture as to if and how the company is generating cash. There is also an implicit assumption that current capex and loans, etc. would lead to higher operating cash flows in future. And, there comes the need to analyse the cash flow statements year on year for a few years.

Free cash flows (FCF)

This is the amount of cash that is left after taking care of capex or investments that directly lead to an increase in business of the company. Once a company generates sufficient operating cash flows and is able to manage its investments by internal accruals, the remaining cash can then be used for repayment of debt if any or can be used to return the money to the shareholders via dividends or buybacks. A war chest can also be built for investments in the near future.

Short-term assets/liabilities

Short term assets and liabilities have a significant impact on the cash flows of the company. The debtors’ days and payables to creditors have to be analysed in context of the growth and profitability.

If the receivables are increasing, i.e., the increase in debtors is significantly more than the increase in sales of the company; the cash is stuck even as the profits are recognised in the financial statements of the company.

Same is the case, though the effect is the exact opposite, the cash position is better if the payables are more than the typical growth rate of the company. It distorts the actual picture of the financials of the company.

The above tools will help us analyse:-If the company is making enough cash or will generate enough cash in future-If the company is borrowing to make investments

-If the company is borrowing to pay dividends to its shareholders

-Not every company that is profitable generates enough cash from operations that can fund the future growth of the company.-The operating cash flow gets blurred during times of euphoria, which is exactly when they need to be looked at minutely.-This mistake of overlooking operating cash flows or believing that high growth rates of the company will eventually lead to higher operational cash flows in future can lead to unpleasant situations.

-A company that generates steady cash flows even in times of adversity means that the products/services of the company are being accepted in the market. It is then a matter of market turning around or the company improving its operational parameters.

Generally, some of the best-known names have excellent growth and profitability numbers but pathetic cash flows. For example, if we had looked at the cash flows of companies in e-governance field or in the gems and jewellery segment, we would have realised very early on. Some of these companies went on to lose substantial value in years to come.

Also, some of the companies have excellent cash flows, but not so great growth and profitability numbers. A medium sized company in the chemicals space, a tyre manufacturing company, in spite of tepid profitability, were generating cash year on year. And these companies went on to create excellent shareholder value when they improved their operational parameters or when markets turned around for them.

And, as usual, market ignores them for a while, in fact, for long enough for everyone to notice. In some of the above examples, the market ignored them for years before, reality struck. And believe it or not, history does repeat itself, especially in the equity market.

So dig through the cash flow statements of the company to unravel any underlying opportunities both to invest and to avoid investing as well.