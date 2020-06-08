App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMFI data: SIP inflows reduce further in May, but marginal uptick in new investor accounts

Investors are seen stopping their SIPs in non-performing equity funds

Nikhil Walavalkar @nikhilmw

Retail investments in mutual funds slowed down further for the second successive month in May. Inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route registered a dip of Rs 253 crore. SIP contribution slipped to Rs 8123 crore in May compared to Rs 8376 crore in April 2020, as per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Around 6.51 lakh SIPs either completed the tenure or were discontinued by investors in May 2020, as compared to 5.4 lakh in April. For May 2019, that number stood at 5.86 lakh.

Uptick in accounts

However, a small uptick is seen in the number of SIP accounts outstanding. Compared to 3.14 crore outstanding SIP accounts in April, the number increased marginally to 3.15 crore in May. Mutual funds saw an increase in the number of new SIP registrations to 8.08 lakh, from 7.5 lakh in April 2020.

Close

Ashish Shah, founder of Ahmedabad based Wealth First Portfolio Managers says, “Salary cuts experienced by employees and fall in the income of professionals in lockdown times have made many investors pause their SIPs. Some have opted to stop their SIPs.” As the uncertainty around income increases for individuals, the risk-taking ability of investors also reduces.

related news

“Investors are seen stopping their SIPs in non-performing equity funds. Some investors, worried about the volatility in equity markets, also started SIPs in bond funds,” says Rupesh Bhansali, head distribution, GEPL Capital.

Volatile stock markets made many investors look away from equity as an asset class.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the policy rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent to revive sentiments. The banking sector regulator also extended the moratorium on loans by three more months, clearly signaling the fatigue in the economy. However, there is very low possibility that the economy will quickly go back to growth rates of pre-COVID times. CRISIL has predicted that the Indian economy would shrink by 5 per cent in financial year 2020-2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhansali expects investors to eventually come back to equity funds through the SIP route, as other asset classes are either unattractive or are not accessible. “Returns on bank fixed deposit have fallen. Gold has run up too fast and real estate is beyond the reach of most investors,” Bhansali says. He recommends systematic investments in index and large-cap funds.

Shah advises investors to stay put at this time. “If you average your purchases using SIPs in equity mutual funds when the markets are down, in the long-term you will get good returns,” he says.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #debt funds #equity funds #Mutual Funds

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.