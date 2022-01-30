MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    AMFI board advises AMCs to stop inflows into schemes with international mandates

    Apart from this, the AMFI board also advised the AMCs not to increase international exposure beyond February 1, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) board on January 30 advised the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to stop inflows into schemes with international mandates.

    Apart from this, the AMFI board also advised the AMCs not to increase international exposure beyond February 1, 2022.

    ALSO READ: SEBI instructs DSP Global Innovation FoF to restrict overseas investments to ETFs

    The latest advisory arrived days after Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund stopped accepting lump-sum and switch-in investments in three of its international schemes. These schemes are Motilal Oswal S&P500 Index, Motilal Oswal MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index and Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund.

    "AMC shall uniformly implement the direction w.e.f. February 2, 2022, in order to give sufficient time to all stakeholders viz. AMCs, RTAs, Platforms (stock exchanges, MFU, etc.), Intermediaries (MFD, RIA, etc.), and Payment aggregators to make necessary changes to systems and processes," the AMFI advisory said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "AMCs shall not make any incremental investments in overseas finds or securities beyond what is existing as of February 1, 2022, at the respective mutual fund level. In other words, the total utilisation by each AMS of the overseas investment limit shall be capped at the amount as of eod of February 1, 2022, in order to ensure compliance with the SEBI direction," added the advisory.

    Earlier on June 1, SEBI enhanced the foreign investment limit for each mutual fund house to $1 billion from $600 million. The overall limit for the mutual fund industry is set at $7 billion. SEBI is expected to ease this limit soon. This is a temporary glitch of allowable limits being complete, as the Indian MF industry has exceeded the $7 billion limits of investing overseas.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AMFI #asset management company #international exposure #Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund #SEBI
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 03:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.