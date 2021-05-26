All you need to know about Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has adversely dented the regular ways of life of the common man. More than anything, the sky-high costs of survival during this time have starkly highlighted how important it is to have a life insurance policy so that you and your family are cushioned from getting financially drained in the face of any untimely deaths.

If you’re worried about shelling high premiums of life insurance policies, PMJJBY (Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana) answers all your woes! The policy, renewable on a yearly basis, is administered by LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) along with other insurance entities. It is a pure term insurance policy that makes you eligible for a cover of Rs 2 lakhs at an annual premium of just Rs 330! Read on to know more about this :

If you’re aged between 18-50 years and have a bank account, you qualify for this scheme. With more than 1,000 banks offering this scheme, all you’ve got to do is consent for auto-debiting the annual premium from your account linked with this scheme.

Make sure you have activated the automatic debit feature on your linked bank account before 31st May, which is the standard yearly timeline for submitting the prescribed forms on this, given that 1st June is the annual policy renewal deadline. As far as the enrolment process is concerned, simply submit the application form to your bank. In most cases, you can enroll yourself in this scheme via an SMS-based process, depending on your bank.

The claim settlement is a smooth process as well. Here’s what you will have to do to receive the stipulated amount:









A. Submit the following documents to your bank wherein the deceased held the savings account through which they were covered under PMJJBY:



Duly completed claim form



Discharge receipt



Death certificate of the concerned member



Photocopy of a canceled cheque/Bank details of the concerned member





B.The bank is obliged to forward the claim form to the insurance company within 30 days of the receipt of the submission.









C. Similarly, the insurance company is liable to approve the claim and disburse the money within 30 days from the receipt of the claim from the bank.

Comprehensive coverage

Insurance companies are notorious for declining claims or not settling them in a timely fashion. But PMJJBY, being social security insurance for the marginalized and the poor, comes with the assurance of an extremely positive, high claim settlement ratio.





As per data provided by the Jansuraksha portal, the scheme has seen almost 10.27 crore enrollments in 2020-21 so far. On these enrollments, around 2,50,361 claims were received, out of which 2,34,905 claims have been successfully discharged.

Since the scheme’s inception in 2015, it has seen a consistent surge in the number of enrollments. According to a 2019 Lok Sabha discussion, almost 1,35,000 claims worth Rs 2704.24 crores had been successfully fulfilled. In fact, a total of 5.91 crore women have signed up for the scheme to this date.

“It is a must-have insurance policy for the lower-income groups, for sure. After noticing a sharp spike in the relevance of this scheme in 2019, I even asked my house-helps to enroll in this policy, because it allows for a good cover at affordable premiums for everyone”, said Viral Bhatt, founder, MoneyMantra, a Mumbai-based personal finance advisory.

A must-have insurance policy

Per his analysis, PMJJBY makes it easy to get insured, since the age limit is set at a minimum of 18 years.

“While it may seem that 2 lakhs is not very significant, it is definitely a good starting point for individuals. Not only for the low-income community, but it also turned out to be a blessing in disguise for middle-class families, who had to suddenly deal with the death of the breadwinner, and more. At such a time, such money comes in handy”, he signs off.