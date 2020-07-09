Opening a bank account online: All you need to know

In June, State Bank of India (SBI) re-launched a ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account.’ It is an Aadhaar-based instant digital savings account for customers who would like to open an account online through the bank’s integrated banking platform – YONO. A few others that offer similar facilities include Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and RBL Bank. This initiatives from the banks are aimed at providing convenient digital banking services to customers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are answers to common questions on opening savings bank accounts digitally.

What is the procedure for opening a savings bank account online?

To open a savings account online, you will have to download the mobile app of the bank or visit its website. You can register by giving your Aadhaar, permanent account number (PAN) and other basic details in the registration form.

Is it mandatory to give my Aadhaar details?

Yes. You need to share your Aadhaar details while opening a bank account digitally. In case you do not wish to share your Aadhaar details online, then online account opening process will be terminated.

Who is eligible?

To open a savings bank account online, you need to be an Indian citizen above 18, have a valid PAN and Aadhaar number. The Aadhaar should be linked to your mobile number.

Does an online savings bank account have a fixed validity?

Yes, the online savings bank accounts are valid only for one year. If you wish to continue with the same bank account for the long term, you have to complete a full know your customer (KYC) service by visiting the nearest bank branch within a year of opening an account. To complete your full KYC, you will have to submit your driving license or passport or voter ID, along with your PAN card.

Do I need to maintain minimum balance in my digital savings bank account?

Yes. You need to maintain a minimum balance. Charges will be applicable if you fail to do so. For instance, if you open a savings bank account online with ICICI Bank, you need to maintain a minimum monthly average balance (MAB) of Rs 10,000. The bank charges for non-maintenance of minimum monthly average balance are Rs 100 plus 5 per cent of the shortfall in the required MAB.

What acknowledgement will I get from the bank once the online account is opened?

On opening of the account digitally, you will receive a welcome email and SMS on your registered mobile. In addition, some banks issue virtual debit cards as complementary offers to the customers. You can opt for physical debit card linked with the bank account, but delivery will get delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A cheque book is not issued with your online savings bank account. You are eligible for a cheque book only after completing the full KYC at the nearest bank branch.