Sovereign gold bonds – should you buy them this Akshaya Tritiya 2023?

Maulik Madhu
Apr 22, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

You can invest in sovereign gold bonds during primary issuances by the RBI. The last such issue happened in March. Or, you can buy SGBs on the exchanges where they trade at a discount. But given the sharp rise in gold prices, Akshaya Tritiya 2023 is not the best time to invest in these bonds.

Returns from gold can be lumpy – several years of low returns followed by a few years of high returns. It, therefore, helps to have a longer holding period for gold.

Fuelled by fears of global recession and the banking crisis in the US in recent months, gold has gained 23 percent (in US dollar terms) since November 2022, shows data from the World Gold Council.

People tend to turn to gold in times of uncertainty. Given that gold fares well in periods when equity does not, it works well as a portfolio diversifier. Most experts suggest having 5-10 percent gold exposure in your portfolio. You can do this by buying gold in a staggered manner over a period of time.

Investing in sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) can be a good route to taking exposure to gold. SGBs are tax-efficient when held till maturity, are backed by a government guarantee, do not require storage space, and can fetch you an interest rate of 2.5 percent per annum. Unlike the expenses associated with buying gold ETFs and physical gold, there is no such cost associated with SGBs. Also, with the 20 percent tax with indexation benefit for non-equity mutual fund schemes (including gold ETFs and gold fund of funds) gone from April 1, SGBs have become more attractive tax-wise.

Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 22 this year, is considered an auspicious time to buy gold. Should you invest in SGBs this Akshaya Tritiya?