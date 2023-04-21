 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akshaya Tritiya 2023: High prices push consumers to sell old gold in exchange for new

Khyati Dharamsi
Apr 22, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Starting 2021, only gold hallmarked by BIS laboratories can be sold in 288 districts in India. From April 1, 2023, the 6-mark HUID, too, has been made compulsory but even if your old gold is not hallmarked, stores will still accept it

Several jewellers have lined up deals to entice you to buy gold jewellery this Akshaya Tritiya that falls on April 22, 2023. But a big deterrent for many buyers thronging jewellery stores for wedding purchases, is the exceptionally high prices of the yellow metal.

The price of 24K (karat) gold surged to Rs 6,618.71 per gram on April 19, 2023, up from Rs 4,849 per gram last Akshaya Tritiya, a steep 36.5 per cent increase. But gold jewellery made of lower karatage of 22k is available at Rs 6,067.15 per gram.

A strategy many Indian buyers are resorting to this year is to sell a bit of old gold in the form of jewellery or coins purchased earlier.

“We are receiving a lot of old gold as some of them are looking at changing the designs and some are looking at enchasing the value of their gold as the rates have increased,” says Saiyam Mehra, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.