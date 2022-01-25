After the recent volatility, what should investors in cryptocurrencies do?

Sidharth Sogani

Just last week, 44-year-old Changpeng Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, became one of the richest persons in the world with a net worth of $96.9 billion. However, this could be an underestimate, as this net worth does not include his holdings in cryptocurrencies and Binance’s token known as Binance coin (BNB) which was trading close to $500/token. Add all these to his net worth, and Zhao is possibly the richest person on this planet. But at the same time, except El Salvador, almost all countries including China, Russia, Indonesia or India do not allow cryptocurrencies to be used as fiat money or legal tender. And governments and regulators are generally unsure about how to deal with it. No wonder, cryptocurrencies have invoked mixed, and extreme emotions from regulators and governments. Obviously, investors are left in a lurch – should they commit themselves to cryptocurrencies or not?

Heavy interest in cyptos

But clearly, there are a lot of people who are willing to bet on cryptocurrency’s future. There are 100 million (10 crore) bitcoin owners, 53 million traders and 22 percent of Americans own bitcoins. In India, the figure stands at 400 million or 4 crore cryptocurrency investors, according to various estimates. Overall, the total market size of cryptocurrencies is a whopping $ 2.1 trillion. Of this, Bitcoin has a market share dominance of 40.2 percent and Ether, 19.9 percent. The market cap has grown from $0 to $2.1 trillion in just 13 years.

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, launched on January 3, 2009. That was a crucial period in the global markets, as the sub-prime crisis had taken a heavy toll on the world stock market and global economies. It also exposed the flaws in the centralized banking systems. Of course, in the post sub-prime crisis era, several governments chose to deal with the situation by printing notes and spending their way out of the situation – something that has led to multi-decade high inflation in many countries. The COVID-19 situation led to more printing from countries to fight the disease as well as stop their economies from going into depression. For example, the inflation in the US stands at 7 percent – the highest since 1982. In India, the CPI (consumer price index) stood at 5.59 percent in December, even though the Indian government hasn’t been printing money and spending to shore up the economy. More than 40 percent of the currency in circulation globally was printed in the last two years. This means, if you are not invested in an instrument that is beating inflation, you are getting poorer by the day.

The rise of bitcoin and 20,000 other cryptocurrencies (2,000 actively traded, the rest 18,000 don’t have enough liquidity) has to be seen against this backdrop. Global currencies, controlled by central bankers, have a large number of uses. Most importantly, it can be used for retail transactions. However, bitcoin is more like gold or diamond, which are scarce in supply (21 million), and therefore, command a higher price. Goldman Sachs, which has restarted its cryptocurrency desk in 2021, has predicted in a recent note that bitcoin will take away market share from gold in 2022. However, all cryptocurrencies don’t have a limited supply. Some, such as Ether, have an infinite supply, but the annual supply is limited to 18 million.

Why are regulators uncomfortable?

A decentralized and digital currency means that there is no one controlling it. Investors across the world can invest in it and the demand-supply equation is taken care of by the existing network and protocol – one which has millions of people involved in the process. So, there is no need to have a third-party regulator. In contrast, the onus lies on the Reserve Bank of India to honour the rupee since the note says: “I promise to pay the bearer the sum of ...”. The same applies to other global currencies.

Obviously, with the element of control being taken away from all regulators and government, cryptocurrencies cannot be added/reduced to say, buy their way out of an economic crisis or a pandemic situation. The lack of control makes regulators as well as government extremely nervous.

The way forward

Regulators and governments need to look at cryptocurrencies as something that is evolving. Their value has to be judged from the fact that millions are willing to invest in them. Much like shells, stones or gold in the different ages gained currency over a long period and became ‘standards’. Gold, for instance, was the base for printing currency notes for a long time before the latter created a ‘standard’ of its own. So, the 13-year-old cryptocurrency market needs to be given space to grow in a regulated manner and stand on its own feet. After all, a teenager needs space to grow and become an adult. Of course, the watchful eye of an elder (the regulator) is welcome.

(The writer is CEO of CREBACO Global)