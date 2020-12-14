After eAadhaar and PAN, now digital election voting card soon

The Election Commission (EC) is now considering providing digital election photo identity cards for easy accessibility on the lines of other documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card and driving licence.

"EC has not taken a final decision in this regard yet. We keep getting suggestions and ideas from officers on fields, through working groups of (state) chief electoral officers and public. This is one such idea we are working on," an election commission official told Zee Business.

"Voter ID can be on a mobile website, through email... The idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility. The physical card takes time to print and time to reach the voter," the official said. The picture of the voter in digital mode will be clearer.

Also, before taking a decision in this regard, EC has to look into the safety aspects to prevent misuse of technology.

If this idea of voting cards in a digital mode like Aadhaar card and PAN card becomes a reality, then it will be prevented from getting lost.

EC provides physical voter identity cards to eligible voters, introduced in 1993 for the first time, the election photo identity cards are accepted as proof of identity and address.