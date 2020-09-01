Absence of dividend option in gold funds irrelevant for investors

While investing in gold funds, many investors realize that there is no dividend option available in many schemes. IDBI Gold, Quantum Gold Savings and HDFC Gold funds do not offer the dividend choice. Is the absence of the dividend option in an open-ended scheme an important deciding factor?

Why dividends?

When a fund house declares a dividend, the amount is deducted from the assets held in the scheme.

Your mutual fund manager can also book profits and distribute them along with dividends and interest received from the scheme’s holdings, to investors who’ve chosen the dividend option.

Schemes that invest in gold are unlikely to receive any payout, as the yellow metal does not pay any interest or dividend. Hence gold funds may not offer dividend plans.

Do dividends really work?

Investors with income needs opt to receive dividends. However, neither the frequency nor the quantum of dividend from a mutual fund scheme is assured. Hence you may not really benefit from investing in the dividend option of a mutual fund plan. The payout is dependent on the distributable surplus available with the fund. When the dividend hits the bank account, not every recipient may want income at that moment. Also, the amount required at the time of the payout differs across individuals.

Not tax-friendly anymore

Dividends are added to the income of the individual and gets taxed at the slab rate. Payouts in excess of Rs 5000 are subject to tax deducted at source. This makes it unattractive for investors in the higher income tax slabs. Instead it makes sense to invest in the growth option and enjoy a lower rate of taxation if the units are held for the long term. For equity funds, the rate stands at 10 per cent on gains in excess of Rs 1 lakh for a financial year, provided the units are held for one year. For debt funds, the rate stands at 20 per cent after indexation if the units are held for three years.

What should you do?

First of all, you do not invest in gold to get a regular income. Gold is used as a hedge when equity markets get too volatile. The unavailability of the dividend option should not bother you.

It is better for the investor opt for the growth option of the scheme and sell units when funds are required. If the investor wants regular income – say a fixed sum of Rs 20000 per month – then a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) from your fund holdings can be used.