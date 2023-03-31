 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
About to leave your job and start your own company? 4 handy tips

Maulik Madhu
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Budget for at least three years of personal expenses to allow your business some time to take off.

Set your personal finances in order before you take the leap.

Many millennials get bored by their job routines. Some dare to dream and go off on their own to start their own venture, get their clients, lay down their rules.

It’s never too late to launch your own startup. And one could have what it takes to make it. The question is: do you have the money and can you afford it?

Here’s a beginner’s guide to leaving your job and starting off on your own.

Set your personal finances in order