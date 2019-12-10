About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a flagship project of the Government of India that aims to provide affordable housing for the urban poor, rural poor, and other sections of the society who are homeless. The scheme was launched in 2015 with an aim to build 20 million houses by 2020. There are two categories of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana:

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban: This has specific project verticals to address the needs of those who are in urban areas. Individuals who belong to Economically Weak Section or Low Income Group or Middle Income Group can also avail of the benefits under this scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin: Under this category, those who are homeless or reside in zero, one or two-room kutcha houses as per the data collected from the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 are eligible to avail of the benefits.

Types of PMAY

Let us take a closer look at each aspect of the scheme.

As mentioned above, there are two categories of PMAY:



Rehabilitation of the slum dwellers with the participation of private developers



Provide credit linked subsidy to promote affordable housing



Encourage more partnerships between the public and the private sector



Provide grants for beneficiary-led individual house construction



PMAY Gramin

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY Gramin)

PMAY Urban: This category has four project verticals to extend housing assistance which are as follows:: The objective of PMAY Gramin is to provide pucca houses that are equipped with basic amenities to every homeless person and those who currently reside in kutcha and dilapidated houses by 2022.

This scheme covers approximately one crore households that are currently in kutcha houses. If eligible under PMAY-G, the beneficiaries will receive unit assistance of Rs 1.20 Lakh for houses in the plains and Rs 1.30 Lakhs for houses located in hilly areas, difficult to access areas,



For the construction of a new house in the plains: Rs.70,000



For the development of a new house in the hilly areas/difficult areas/IAP areas: Rs 75,000



For up-gradation of kutcha or dilapidated house: Rs 15,000



Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY Urban)



Ensuring housing for all notwithstanding the gender, sexual orientation, the caste of the homeowner



The objective of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

This scheme covers approximately one crore households that are currently in kutcha houses. If eligible under PMAY-G, the beneficiaries will receive unit assistance of Rs 1.20 Lakh for houses in the plains and Rs 1.30 Lakhs for houses located in hilly areas, difficult to access areas, and Integrated Action Plan districts. The minimum size of the house constructed under PMAY Gramin will be 25 sq.m. PMAY Gramin also extends financial assistance to those who are residing Below Poverty Line to help them build the houses.

Every year a large number of migrant workforces come to urban areas in search of jobs. However, the lack of affordable housing options for these workforces results in such people finding accommodation in slums and informal settlements. In fact, India's total urban housing shortage is projected to be about 30 million by 2022. In rural areas, individuals who do not have access to sufficient financial resources reside in kutcha houses or houses that are in dilapidated condition.

The primary objective of PMAY is to provide affordable housing for all by 2022. The housing options provided are meant to be sustainable and eco-friendly. PMAY also aims to make housing accessible to specific target groups such as those who do not have enough economic resources, women, individuals who belong to the minorities such as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, widows of military personnel, transgender people, elderly persons, etc. The Government also provides particular preference to those who are differently abed or are senior citizens. Every house constructed under the aegis of PMAY should be designed and built to meet the requirements of structural safety against earthquake, flood, cyclone, landslides, etc.

Features of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana



Ensuring that the benefits are extended to the minorities of the society, including women, economically backward groups, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, trans-genders, and senior citizens.



Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana



It provides a large interest subsidy for every citizen : PM Awas Yojana provides a Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme to those who belong to the Economically Weaker Sections, Low Income Group, and Middle Income Group. The eligibility is linked to annual household income.

PM Awas Yojana provides a Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme to those who belong to the Economically Weaker Sections, Low Income Group, and Middle Income Group. The eligibility is linked to annual household income.

It gives priority to marginalized sections of the society: The primary beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana are women, transgenders, members of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, elderly citizens, and other minorities. A lot of banks also offer lower interest rates on home loans to women in order to encourage them to buy houses.



It rehabilitates the slums: Slum dwellers in urban areas are provided accommodation through the in situ rehabilitation program under PM Awas Yojana.



It strives to provide housing for all: The primary objective of PM Awas Yojana is to help less privileged sections of the society to own a house and live with dignity. To this extent, PM Awas Yojana provides accommodation to every individual of the society irrespective of their religion, caste, income, sexual orientation, or gender.



Promotes eco-friendly construction: As per the current guidelines of PM Awas Yojana, eco-friendly materials should be used for the construction of the houses.



Integration with other central government schemes: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin is integrated with the benefits of different social welfare schemes of the Central Government. These include the construction of toilets under the Swacch Bharat Mission, provision of clean fuel, and drinking water, etc.



Eligibility Criteria for PMAY



Economically Weaker Section or Lower Income Group - Annual income between Rs. 3 Lakh and Rs. 6 Lakh. The maximum interest subsidy will be 6.5% on a maximum loan amount of up to Rs. 6 Lakh



Middle Income Group I - Annual income within Rs. 6 Lakh - Rs. 12 Lakh. The maximum interest subsidy will be 4% for a maximum loan amount of Rs. 9 Lakh



Middle Income Group-II - Annual income within Rs. 12 Lakh - Rs. 18 Lakh. The maximum interest subsidy will be 3% for a maximum loan of Rs. 12 lakh



The houses must conform to the National Building Code and other relevant Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) codes. The chief characteristic of PMAY is to tackle the problem of homelessness in India. Studies report that by 2050, India's urban population will be 814 million. A vast majority of the urban poor do not have access to affordable housing options due to the extremely high rates of real estate. Similarly, PMAY Gramin is directed at the rural population. The objective of this scheme is to provide a pucca house equipped with basic amenities by 2022 to such individuals who are presently residing in a kutcha house. Following are the benefits that one can avail of under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: The eligibility criterion under PMAY depends on the category. Under PMAY Urban, the eligibility is linked to the annual household income, as follows:

The eligible beneficiaries should not own a pucca house in any part of the country. In the case of the applicants from the Economically Weaker Sections or Low Income Group, there should be at least one female owner of the house.



The applicant’s family should comprise of spouse and unmarried children



The applicant or any member of the family should not own a pucca house in anywhere in India



Depending on the specific requirements of a state, the applicant and his/her family must be residing in the state for a particular period of time



The applicant or his/her family should not own a two/three/four-wheeler or a fishing boat



The household of the applicant should not have any member who is a Government employee



The household should not own a refrigerator or a landline phone



The household should not have a Kisan Credit Card with a credit limit of Rs 50,000 or above



Documents required for PMAY

Documents for proof of identity:



PAN card. This is mandatory.



Any of the following documents: Voters ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving license, Photo credit card, photo identity issued by the Government, a letter from a recognized public authority or public servant that verifies the identity of the customer with a photograph no older than 30 days.



Document for proof of address :



Letter from a recognized public authority or public servant verifying the identity and residence of the customer



Rent agreement



Life Insurance Policy



Residence address Certificate



Voter card



Aadhar card



Passport



Documents for proof of income



Last six months bank statement



ITR receipts



Salary slips for the previous two months





Sale Deed



Sale/ Purchase agreement



Property registration certificate (if available)



Copy of Receipt/(s) of payment/(s) made to the developer (if applicable)





Proof of identity: Any one of the following from Voters ID, Aadhar Card, Photo identity issued by the Government, a letter from a recognized public authority or public servant that verifies the identity of the customer with a photograph no older than 30 days.



Proof of income: Bank account statement for the last three months, salary certificate(if any)



Proof of address: Any of the following from a letter from a recognized public authority or public servant verifying the identity and residence of the customer, life insurance policy, voters ID, Aadhaar card.



Other documents: certificate claiming the cost of construction, an affidavit stating neither the applicant nor his family members own a pucca house, property registration certificate (if applicable)



Beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana

PMAY Urban



PMAY Gramin

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Components

All individuals who are houseless and the households that are living in zero, one or two-room kutcha houses as per SECC are the eligible beneficiaries. Those households that demonstrate the maximum housing deprivation will be given priority. Houses with a pucca roof or a pucca wall and houses with more than two rooms are automatically excluded. Further, if any household has any member as a Government employee, or has a member with a monthly income of more than INR 10,000, or owns at least 2.5 acres or more irrigated land, etc., will be excluded from the list of beneficiaries.

PMAY Urban has the following components:

Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme: Housing loans are very expensive. Therefore, the Government has decided to provide an interest subsidy for the housing loans availed by those belonging to the Economically



Economically Weaker Section: Beneficiaries with an annual household income of up to Rs. 3 Lakh is classified as Economically Weaker Section. The maximum interest subsidy will be 6.5% on a maximum loan amount of up to Rs. 6 Lakh for the tenure of 20 years.



Low Income Group: Beneficiaries with annual household incomes between Rs. 3 Lakh and Rs. 6 Lakh are classified as Lower Income Group. The maximum interest subsidy will be 6.5% on a maximum loan amount of up to Rs. 6 Lakh for the tenure of 20 years.



Middle Income Group- I: Beneficiaries with a yearly household income of not less than Rs. 6 lakh but not more than Rs. 12 lakh are classified as Middle Income Group-I. Such recipients are eligible to receive an interest subsidy of 4% for a maximum loan amount of Rs. 9 Lakh for a tenure of 20 years.



Middle Income Group-II: Beneficiaries with a yearly household income of not less than Rs. 12 lakh, but not more than Rs. 18 lakh are classified as Middle Income Group- II. They are eligible to receive an interest subsidy of 3% for a maximum loan of Rs. 12 lakh for 20 years.



Weaker Sections, Low Income Group, and Middle Income Group. The interest subsidy is linked to the annual household income, as follows:

Beneficiary led the construction of houses: Under this vertical, the Central Government provides financial support of Rs. 1.5 lakh to eligible families from the Economically Weaker Sections to either construct new houses or enhance existing houses on their own. This is available for those beneficiaries who are not eligible under the other three verticals of PMAY.

In Situ rehabilitation of the slum dwellers: The available land in the slums is used for constructing houses for the eligible slum dwellers. A slum rehabilitation grant of Rs 1 Lakh per house is provided for the slum dwellers.

Affordable housing in partnership with the private sector: The private sector participants are encouraged to collaborate with the Government to build affordable housing for the eligible beneficiaries. Financial support of Rs 1.5 Lakh per house built for beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections is provided. Other concessions such as providing the land at an affordable cost, waiving stamp duty on the instruments, etc. are provided to the builders to foster participation. Preference is also given to those who are physically disabled persons, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, single women, transgender, and other weaker and vulnerable sections of the society.

The process to apply for PMAY

PMAY Gramin provides financial assistance to poor and homeless families and those who are residing in dilapidated and kutcha houses and live Below the Poverty Line. The financial aid is provided for the construction of the house. The families of manual scavengers and rehabilitated bonded laborers are given preference over others. The Ministry of Rural Development has also launched the Rural Housing Interest Subsidy Scheme. Under this scheme, loans from banks and financial institutions are provided to those who reside in rural areas but do not fall within the eligibility criteria of PMAY Gramin.

The process to apply for PMAY benefits is different for PMAY Urban and PMAY Gramin.

Online application



Log on to http://pmaymis.gov.in/



Click the tab titled 'Citizen Assessment.' You will see a dropdown menu that will include 'For slum dwellers' and 'Benefits under the other three components.' Select the appropriate tab.



A new page will appear. Please enter your Aadhaar card number and name as per your Aadhaar card. You will also find an option to enter your Virtual ID, which is a 16-digit random number that is mapped with the Aadhaar number. You can use your VID instead of the Aadhaar number for authentication.



Once the details are submitted, you will be prompted to enter personal information such as father's name, bank account number, income details, permanent address, etc. You will also need to select the component of PMAY under which you are seeking the benefits.



Once you have entered all the details, click on ‘Save’ to save the details of the application. You will also get a prompt for entering the Captcha code and click the ‘Save’ button again to save the application. You can take a printout of the application.



Offline application



Visit a Common Service Centre (CSC), which is operated by the State Governments or a PMAY listed bank to fill in the application for PMAY Urban.



Provide the necessary supporting documents for identity, address, income, etc.





FAQs

I have misplaced by Aadhar card. Can I apply for the benefits under PMAY without an Aadhar card?

In the case of PMAY Gramin, the eligible beneficiaries are selected by the Government on the basis of several socio-economic parameters. Priority is given to homeless people who are Below Poverty Line. An online application called AwaasSoft generates the list of beneficiaries that is forwarded to the respective Gram Sabhas for verification. If you are eligible to be included, but your name is deleted from the list, you can file a grievance with the Competent Authority appointed by the respective State Government/Union Territory.

Aadhar card is a mandatory requirement. If you do not have access to your Aadhar card, you can use the Virtual Identification Number.

How will I receive the benefits under the credit-linked subsidy scheme?

If your application for the credit-linked subsidy scheme is approved, your bank will claim the subsidy from the National Housing Bank (NHB). It will also present relevant data and reports to NHB for verification of the claim submitted. NHB will carry out due diligence and sanction the subsidy amount to your bank. The subsidy amount will be credited by NHB to your bank. Once your bank receives the subsidy, the amount will be credited to your account. Your EMI will be adjusted accordingly.

As a beneficiary of PMAY, am I eligible to construct or purchase the house anywhere in India? Can I buy or construct such property outside India?

As a beneficiary, you are eligible to construct or purchase the house in any Statutory Towns as per Census 2011 and towns notified. The Government will also inform the Planning Area as with respect to the Statutory Towns and which surrounds the concerned Municipal area. This is important for providing the interest subsidy to those belonging to the Middle Income Group.

You are not allowed to build or construct a house outside India with the assistance of PMAY.

Who is the owner of the houses that are built under the aegis of a slum redevelopment plan?

The methodology of deciding the ownership rights of the houses to be allotted under HFAPoA will be as per the discretion of the State Government/Union Territory, as the case may be. Suitable restrictions may be imposed on the transfer restrictions of such properties.

Can the State Government club slums together and extend the benefits under PMAY?

Yes, groups of slums can be considered as a unit for in-situ development under PMAY.

Does PMAY set out any mandatory in order to facilitate the growth of affordable housing?



State/UTs must make suitable changes in the procedure and rules to bypass the need for a separate Non-Agricultural (NA) Permission if land already falls in the residential zone earmarked in Master Plan of city or area.



States/UTs shall prepare/amend their Master Plans to earmark land for Affordable Housing.



There should be a single-window, time-bound clearance for layout approval and building permissions at the Urban Local Body level.



The existing rental laws should be amended on the lines of the Model Tenancy Act, which has been prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.



If the need arises, the State government/Union Territories will provide FAR/FSI/TDR and relaxed density norms for slum redevelopment and low-cost housing.



What are the use of the AwaasSoft platform and the AwaasSoft app?

The conditions set out in PMAY are as follows:

In order to effectively monitor the progress of the PMAY scheme, the AwaasSoft platform is used for collating data and generating performance reports. It helps to monitor the performance on the basis of varied parameters of performance.

How can I receive the interest subsidy under the Rural Housing Interest Subsidy Scheme?

What is the definition of a kutcha house under PMAY Gramin?

Is there a sharing mechanism between the Central Government and the State Government in order to facilitate Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin Scheme?

My application for credit linked subsidy has been approved. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the construction of my house has been stalled. Do I need to refund the subsidy that I have received from the Government?

Can a non-resident apply for the benefits under PMAY?

Is it possible for me to take a loan of more than 20 years and also avail of a credit-linked subsidy under PMAY?

Has the PMAY scheme defined beneficiary family?

Rohit belongs to the Economically Weaker Section and wants to apply for a credit-linked subsidy. He has applied for a housing loan. Will he be still eligible for the subsidy if the total tenor of the loan exceeds the 20 year period under the PMAY regulations?

I intend to carry out repairs to an existing house under PMAY. What are the conditions that I need to fulfill?

What documents can I submit as proof of income?

Rahul owns a plot of land. However, he has not constructed a house on the same. He belongs to the Middle Income Group. Is he eligible to receive assistance provided by PMAY?

Ram is staying with his parents. The house is a rented property. Ram is unmarried. Can he claim the benefits under PMAY?