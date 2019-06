Aadhaar card centres in Mumbai

In 2009, the Central government with the help of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) started the process of issuing Aadhaar cards to all Indian residents. Through this process of identification, every citizen of the country will be given a 12-digit Aadhaar number that will be unique for every individual. The UIDAI will store this biometric and demographic information in a central database.

The Aadhaar card is considered both as a proof of identity and address, and it can be used for various other purposes, some of them mandatory like filing IT returns and getting government subsidies. If an individual wants to use the online services, they will have to register their mobile with Aadhaar.

The UIDAI has been working for a long time to provide the citizens with their unique Aadhaar identity. The objective of the process was to provide a service to citizens that met international security standards.

FAQs

Will the UIDAI track an individual’s activities using the data obtained?

No. The UIDAI database has only minimal information which the citizens will provide at the time of enrolment or when the citizen decides to update some information. This includes the citizen’s name, address, gender, date of birth, ten fingerprints, two iris scans, facial photograph, mobile number and email ID. The UIDAI will not have information regarding bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, financial and property details, and it will never ask for this information. Section 32930 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 specifically prohibits UIDAI from controlling, keeping or maintaining any information about the purpose of authentication.

Why should the bank accounts be linked to Aadhaar?

Linking bank accounts to Aadhaar is not mandatory as per Supreme Court guidelines. Bank accounts are linked with the Aadhaar for the individual’s security. It is necessary for verifying the identity of all the account holders and link them with Aadhaar to prevent accounts operated by fraudsters, money launderers etc. The process to link Aadhaar is quite simple and you can do it easily online.

What are the benefits of Aadhaar for the common man?

Aadhaar has benefited the common person in a lot of ways. This process of identification has empowered more than 119 crore citizens of the country with a verifiable identity. By just visiting any of the Aadhaar card centres in the country, a citizen can generate his or her ID document. This document is useful for inspiring confidence and trust than any other identity document in India. An Aadhaar card can be used by employers to get information about prospective employees. It is an effective way of proving an individual’s identity to get jobs, open bank accounts, for travel and to get different entitlements and government benefits without middlemen.

Can the mobile company store my biometrics taken at the time of SIM verification and use it for other purposes?

No one can store, use or have access to the biometric information that is provided by the citizens of the country when they visit the Aadhaar card centres for verification. The biometrics are encrypted as soon as the Aadhaar holder places his or her finger on the fingerprint sensor and the encrypted data is sent to UIDAI for verification. Regulation 17(1)(a) of Aadhaar Regulations 2016 stops any requesting entity, which includes mobile phone companies or banks from storing, sharing or publishing fingerprints for any reason whatsoever. They are also not allowed to retain any copy of the fingerprints.

Are the Aadhaar card centres in Mumbai reliable?

To ensure that Aadhaar is accessible to everyone, UIDAI has set up a lot of enrolment centres in post offices and banks across the country. Any citizen who wants to enrol their names, update or correct Aadhaar details can visit any of these centres in the country.

Close Any citizen residing in Mumbai can visit any of the Aadhaar card centres in Mumbai for verifying and registering for Aadhaar-related services. An individual can apply for an Aadhaar at any of the centres in the city. They are conveniently located and reliable. All the different Aadhaar card centres in Mumbai provide people with different services related to the Aadhaar card. A citizen living in Mumbai can visit any of the centres mentioned below to register or update Aadhaar information.If you are visiting a centre for registration, you will need to follow some procedures like filling a form giving information about you, recording fingerprints and iris scans. After this process is completed, you will be given an acknowledgement slip which will have the Aadhaar enrolment number. The enrolment number will help you track the status of their application. You can find an Aadhaar card centre in Mumbai near your home that will provide you with all Aadhaar-related services. There are around 100 permanent Aadhaar enrolment centres in Mumbai. You can also visit the official website to locate a nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre in Mumbai.