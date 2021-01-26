MARKET NEWS

Aadhaar Card update | No documents needed to add, change mobile number: UIDAI

Apart from a mobile number, Aadhaar Card-holders can update their details like a photograph, biometrics, or email id, too without any documents. They just need to visit any of the official Aadhaar Seva Kendra and update their details.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image


No documents needed to be submitted to update the mobile number in your Aadhaar Card. You just have to visit Aadhaar centre with your Aadhaar Card and get your mobile number updated in Aadhaar Card.

Apart from a mobile number, Aadhaar Card-holders can update their details like a photograph, biometrics, or email id, too without any documents. They just need to visit any of the official Aadhaar Seva Kendra and update their details.

"Adding a mobile number to Aadhaar doesn’t require any document. Just carry your Aadhaar to any nearby Aadhaar Center to place an add/update mobile number request". the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a recent tweet said.

Here are the Benefits of mobile number linked to the Aadhaar:

-To avail the benefits and online services of Aadhaar, your mobile number must be registered with UIDAI

-If you want to make any corrections in Aadhaar data online mode, then your mobile number must be linked with your Aadhaar.

-The copy of e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded wherein verification is required to be done via OTP sent to your linked mobile number.

The following services are available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name update

Address update

Mobile number update

Email ID update

Date of Birth (DOB) update

Gender update

Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) update

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aadhaar Card #Current Affairs #India #personal finance #UIDAI
first published: Jan 26, 2021 10:32 am

