Aadhaar Card download to status check: Over 35 UIDAI services for mAadhaar users

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that Aadhaar Card holders with smartphones would now be able to get over 35 services. The facilities included in these services are Aadhaar Card download, Aadhaar Card status check, Aadhaar Card reprint, etc.

The UIDAI said one would have to first download mAadhaar App in one's phone to avail these facilities.

"Get over 35 Aadhaar services like download Aadhaar, status check, order Aadhaar reprint, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone. Download the #mAadhaarApp from: https://tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq (Android), https://tinyurl.com/taj87tg (iOS)", the UIDAI announced about the facility on twitter.



— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 7, 2021

The mAadhaar App features an array of Aadhaar services and a personalized section for the Aadhaar holder who can carry their Aadhaar information in form of a soft copy, instead of carrying a physical copy all the time. The UIDAI aims to reach out to large numbers of smartphone users through this app.

Here's how you can download mAadhaar app

-Android phone users will have to click at given link — https://tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq or the direct link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.mAadhaarPlus&hl=en_IN.

-After the click, phone-users will be redirected to a new page where one needs to click at 'Install' option.

-After the mAadhaar App gets installed in one's phone, one will get an option to open the app.

-The Android phone user will be able to use the facilities by opening the mAadhaar App.

-iOS phone userrs can download mAadhaar App by clicking at the given link in the tweet https://tinyurl.com/taj87tg or at the direct link — https://apps.apple.com/in/app/maadhaar/id1435469474.