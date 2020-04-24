App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A ready reckoner for your money matters in COVID-19 times

Download Moneycontrol’s ‘Your Money & COVID-19’ ready reckoner and you won’t miss a single deadline.


The COVID-19 epidemic has pushed our finances into disarray. Salary cuts, job retrenchments and loss of business incomes have thrown our lives out of gear. Given that we have bills to pay, goals to meet and loans to repay, setting our money matters in order becomes essential.

To tide over this crisis, the government of India came up with a number of measures last month. Deadlines have been extended. Tax payments dates have been moved forward. Rules have been relaxed. Borrowers are also permitted to defer their March, April and May EMI payments. Many such measures have been announced. How do you keep a track of all these dates and extensions?

Download Moneycontrol’s ‘Your Money & COVID-19’ ready reckoner and you won’t miss a single deadline (link available at the end of this article). We have included every possible deadline relating to taxes, insurance and investments.

Stick it on your desktop or carry a copy with you!

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:12 pm

