Personal Finance: A life insurance policy or fixed income investment? What to choose? 

Traditional life insurance plans are known to be high cost financial products, which make for a terrible investment choice. However, when an endowment plan from a trusted life insurance brand guarantees 5-7 per cent (internal rate of return - IRR) tax-free income, the offer becomes quite lucrative. Certain guaranteed return life insurance policies offer just this. You can choose to pay premiums for 5-10 years and then receive a lump sum anytime between the next 10-30 years. Looking at this...