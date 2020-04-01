App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A financial calendar for 2020-21: Keep your date with investments, taxes and holidays

Whether it is your monthly investments in various avenues, paying taxes or planning your holidays, a fiscal is dotted with important deadlines dates and action points

Hiral Thanawala @thanawala_hiral

It’s the start of the new financial year, 2020-21. The year 2020 has been gloomy, to put it mildly. But as the world (India included) struggles to get away from the deadly clasp of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not lose sight of our own life goals and have to ensure that our finances are in shape.

Whether it is your monthly investments in various avenues, paying taxes or planning your holidays, a fiscal is dotted with important deadlines dates and action points.

Filing returns, planning your taxes, getting your credit report and collecting the form-16 from employers – we have arranged all of these tasks chronologically month-wise, so you could plan well.

Like last year, Moneycontrol personal finance brings you the annual financial calendar for 2020-21. Download, keep a copy, take a screen shot and paste it on your desk. These dates are like sounding boards for you to keep your finances in shape.

Refer to it all year. And while you look after your and your family’s finances, don’t forget to open your purse strings for charitable causes, especially in these testing times when the poor and under-privileged face the rough end of an economic slowdown.



First Published on Apr 1, 2020 08:37 am

tags #financial calendar #investments #taxes

