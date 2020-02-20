A common helpline, grievance redressal app across financial services on the anvil

As a measure of relief to investors, who have to go different helpline platforms to register complaints for a variety of financial instruments, the Reserve Bank of India-formulated National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) has advocated the creation of a common customer grievance portal, mobile app and a toll-free helpline number to deal with grievances across financial services providers in the next two years.

The customer grievance portal and mobile app, which will deal with customer grievances across the financial services sector, needs to be in place by March 2021, as per a report.

These will act as a common platform for lodging, tracking and redressal status of grievances. Also on the cards is a common, toll-tree helpline to address customer queries across banking, securities, insurance, and pension sectors by March 2022.

If implemented in the current form, the strategy will pave the way for a portal to facilitate inter-regulatory co-ordination for redressal of customer grievance by March 2022.

Before that, however, the document proposes strengthening internal grievances redressal mechanism of financial service providers. The NSFI has set an ambitious deadline of March 2020 for the purpose.

The prime objective of framing the strategy is to provide customers affordable access to formal financial services as also broadening financial inclusion, as per the report. Promoting financial literacy and consumer protection, too, form part of core objectives of the strategy, which has been chalked out after consultations with the central government and other regulators.

These include Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA). Other key stakeholder entities like National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), too, provided their inputs.