App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A common helpline, grievance redressal app across financial services on the anvil

The customer grievance portal and mobile app, which will deal with customer grievances across the financial services sector, needs to be in place by March 2021.

Preeti Kulkarni @preeti__kul

As a measure of relief to investors, who have to go different helpline platforms to register complaints for a variety of financial instruments, the Reserve Bank of India-formulated National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) has advocated the creation of a common customer grievance portal, mobile app and a toll-free helpline number to deal with grievances across financial services providers in the next two years.

The customer grievance portal and mobile app, which will deal with customer grievances across the financial services sector, needs to be in place by March 2021, as per a report.

These will act as a common platform for lodging, tracking and redressal status of grievances. Also on the cards is a common, toll-tree helpline to address customer queries across banking, securities, insurance, and pension sectors by March 2022.

Close

If implemented in the current form, the strategy will pave the way for a portal to facilitate inter-regulatory co-ordination for redressal of customer grievance by March 2022.

related news

Before that, however, the document proposes strengthening internal grievances redressal mechanism of financial service providers. The NSFI has set an ambitious deadline of March 2020 for the purpose.

The prime objective of framing the strategy is to provide customers affordable access to formal financial services as also broadening financial inclusion, as per the report. Promoting financial literacy and consumer protection, too, form part of core objectives of the strategy, which has been chalked out after consultations with the central government and other regulators.

These include Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA). Other key stakeholder entities like National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), too, provided their inputs.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #personal finance #RBI

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.