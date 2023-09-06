9 Best Online Business Bank Accounts You Need in 2023

Entrepreneurs and companies are always striving to stay ahead of the game in the rapidly changing world of business. Managing finances effectively is a vital component of success, and choosing the right online business bank account is crucial.
Traditional methods of banking, such as waiting in long queues and handling mountains of paperwork, are now outdated. Modern digital banking solutions offer convenience, efficiency, and innovative features specifically designed to assist businesses to flourish.
The focus of this blog post is on the top online business bank accounts that will be accessible in 2023.
This post aims to guide you on how to open up a business bank account online by providing a thorough comparison of the features, fees, and integrations of different banking options.
>> Get Started with Bluevine >>
Get ready to enhance your banking experience by reading this post.
9 Best Online Business Bank AccountsBluevine – Best Online Business Bank Account OverallNovo – Best Low-Fee Business Bank AccountAxos – Best Full-service Online Bank AccountBank of America – Best for Traditional BankingAmerican Express – Best for Membership RewardsLili – Best for One-Person BusinessesU.S. Bank – Best for Lending OptionsOxygen – Best for FreelancersChase Business – Best Bank Account for Merchant Service
To determine the top-rated online business bank accounts, it's crucial to take into account various significant factors that play a vital role in providing an outstanding banking experience.
Our assessment focused on specific criteria that are crucial for a business bank account online.
These included charges, user-friendliness, client assistance, compatibility with bookkeeping software, transaction restrictions, and supplementary functionalities like billing, salary services, and cash flow management instruments.
Our thorough evaluation of the performance of each online business bank account covers all aspects, enabling us to provide a complete comparison that exposes the pros and cons of each option.
We strive to assist you in making a well-informed decision when choosing the perfect online business bank account for your business, considering your specific needs and financial objectives.
>> Get Started with Bluevine >>Bluevine – Best Online Business Bank Account Overall
|Star rating: 4.9/5
|Monthly Fee: $0
|APY: 2.00% (APY minimum balance of $0)
|Min. Opening Deposit: $0
No overdraft costs; limitless transactions without fees
No fees at MoneyPass ATMs; use of the Green Dot network for cash deposits (fees and limits apply)
With account balances up to and including $250,000, get 2.00% interest. Terms apply
Neither a minimum starting deposit nor monthly fees
Cons:
No shared accounts
Charge for using ATMs outside of the network
Deposits of cash are capped at $2,000 per day and $500 per deposit. a $4.95 maximum service charge for each deposit
Lending
Although Bluevine does not offer traditional lending services, it does provide a business line of credit that can be used for various purposes. The credit lines go up to $250,000, and decisions can be made in as little as five minutes.
When you open up a business bank account online, you don't have to worry about any maintenance fees. Plus, you'll only be charged interest on the amount that you use. At the moment, our current interest rates begin at 4.8%.
Rewards
Bluevine business bank account online currently provides a reward of 2.0% APY, which is a noteworthy benefit. However, their online business bank account does not offer any additional incentives for new customers at present.
Additional Features
It's possible to make bill payments directly from either your Bluevine online business bank account or credit card using ACH, check, or wire. The online bank does not impose any restrictions on the number of transactions you can make each month.
To help with organization and financial tracking, you can allocate funds into different sub-online business bank accounts.
>> Get Started with Bluevine >>Novo – Best Low-Fee Online Business Bank Account
|Star rating: 4.7/5
|Monthly Fee: $0
|APY: N/A
|Min. Opening Deposit: $0
Unlimited transactions without fees
Neither a minimum starting deposit nor monthly fees
Worldwide refunds for all ATM costs
Integrates with popular business applications including Shopify, Xero, Stripe, and QuickBooks
Cons:
Unable to send wires internationally or domestically
Cash cannot be deposited
Insufficient money/returned uncollected funds costs are $27
With bill pay, recurring payments are not possible
Lending
Novo doesn't offer any options for online business bank account loans or lines of credit among its features. While this may not be problematic for certain individuals, those who require a means of obtaining funds will have to seek alternative solutions.
RewardsNovo has partnerships with multiple online business bank account business applications, which can provide you with great discounts. If you have a Novo checking online business bank account, you can get a 30% discount on HubSpot's range of business tools.
Depending on the software you select, you could potentially save up to $4,000.
Additional Features
With the help of a well-designed dashboard, you can conveniently send and monitor invoices. You can use a virtual debit card to make online or offline purchases through your preferred payment application without the inconvenience of a physical card.Novo Reserves allows you to set aside money in different online business bank accounts to prepare for future expenses or a major undertaking.
>> Try Out Novo Today >>Axos – Best Full-Service Online Business Bank Account
|Star rating: 4.5/5
|Monthly Fee: $0
|APY: N/A
|Min. Opening Deposit: $0
Cash deposits at AllPoint and MoneyPass ATMs
Neither a minimum starting deposit nor monthly fees
24/7 client assistance
Unlimited transactions without fees
All ATM costs are automatically refunded (domestic)
Greeting bonus for new clients (terms apply)
Cons:
No integrations with outside apps
Insufficient money or returned uncollected funds will incur a $25 fine
Lending
As an online business bank account, Axos offers a range of credit and lending options to its members.
However, meeting the eligibility criteria can be daunting when wanting to open up a business bank account online, as it requires a minimum of two years of business experience.
This requirement is understandable, considering that the minimum amount that can be borrowed is $10 million.
Rewards
If you're a new business owner looking for an online business bank account, Axos offers a $200 welcome bonus when you register for their checking account.
And even if your business is already established, you can still get $100 when you open up a business bank account online in an Axos account.
Additional Features
Axos has a wide network of over 91,000 ATMs in the country that are considered in-network. Even if you come across an out-of-network ATM, the bank will reimburse you with a fee.
Additionally, the online business bank account offers reimbursement for the first two wire transfers each month.Axos also seamlessly integrates with Quickbooks, making it easier to manage your finances.
>> Try Out Axos >>Lili – Best Online Business Bank Account for One-Person Businesses
|Star Rating: 4.3/5
|Monthly Fee: $0
|APY: N/A
|Min. Opening Deposit: $0
Pros:
MoneyPass ATMs don't charge fees
Using the Green Dot network to deposit cash (fees and limits apply)
With the early payment function, you can get your money up to two days faster than with a conventional bank account
Integrated tools for budgeting and tax preparation
Neither a monthly nor transaction fee
Cons:
Limited features for business: limited to one company debit card; no shared accounts
Can't send or receive wire transfers; no checkbooks
Charge for using ATMs outside of the network
The maximum daily and monthly cash deposits are $1,000 and $9,000, respectively. A $4.95 maximum service charge for each deposit
LendingLili does not provide any lending solutions to its customers. In case you require a loan from your online business bank account or a credit line, you must explore other alternatives.
Rewards
With the Lili debit card, you can receive cash back from participating merchants, and the money will be directly deposited into your online business bank account. You won't be charged any service or transaction fees, and the card can be used globally.
Additional FeaturesLili's tax optimizer is a unique tool that enables users to minimize their tax expenses. It offers various features such as categorizing purchases, determining tax brackets, and hassle-free filing.
Lili offers more than just a user-friendly mobile app to track expenses while traveling; they also provide an easy and paperless enrollment process to open up a business bank account online. That grants you access to online business bank account services within minutes.
>> Check Out Lili >>Bank of America – Best Online Business Bank Account for Traditional Banking
|Star Rating: 4/5
|Monthly Fee: $16 - $29.95 (may be waived with specific situations)
|APY: Depending on the amount, 0.02% to 0.06%
|Min. Opening Deposit: $100
High deposit limits in cash
You can open a business account totally online
Electronic transactions without fees
Cons:
High supplemental costs
No option for a free business checking account
Charge for using ATMs outside of the network
Lending
To qualify for a loan or line of credit from Bank of America, you must fulfill certain revenue and business criteria.
The minimum amount for both options is $10,000, and you have the flexibility to choose when you want to receive the funds. The monthly payment amount is determined by your online business bank account balance.
RewardsBank of America does not offer any exclusive benefits to its members. However, the advantage of banking at more than 4,300 branches across the nation and online provides a great deal of convenience and versatility to cater to your present requirements.
Additional FeaturesBank of America is a well-established financial institution that possesses the necessary resources to demonstrate its size. With over 4,300 branches located nationwide, it offers a high level of security that can only come from an organization of its magnitude.
The bank provides a range of business solutions, and it collaborates with Zelle to facilitate swift online business bank account payments and transfers.
>> Bank of America >>American Express – Best Online Business Bank Account for Membership Rewards
|Star Rating: 3.9/5
|Monthly Fee: $0
|APY: 1.30%
|Min. Opening Deposit: $0
With balances up to $500,000, get 1.30% APY
No overdraft costs; limitless transactions without fees
Neither a minimum starting deposit nor monthly fees
24/7 client assistance
Cons:
Only clients of American Express may purchase
Cash cannot be deposited
LendingAmerican Express offers business loans and credit lines through Kabbage Funding to assist companies in need. The eligibility criteria require the business to have a minimum age of one year, generate at least $3,000 of monthly revenue, and have a FICO score of 640 or higher.
Additionally, there is a chance to earn $250 by linking your American Express account to Kabbage. For further details, refer to our comprehensive Kabbage Funding review.
Rewards
If you're a new member, you have the opportunity to receive 30,000 reward points as a sign-up bonus when you open up a business bank account online.
To qualify for this offer, you must deposit a minimum of $5,000 into your online business bank account and keep that balance for a minimum of 60 days.
Moreover, during this period, you must conduct at least ten qualifying transactions.
Additional Features
By making purchases with your debit card, you can earn reward points that can be converted into direct deposits into your online business bank account or redeemed for gift cards, travel, and other rewards.American Express offers customer service assistance around the clock to address any issues related to reward points or other features.
>> Get Started with American Express >>U.S. Bank – Best Online Business Bank Account for Lending Options
|Star Rating: 3.6/5
|Monthly Fee: $0
|APY: N/A
|Min. Opening Deposit: $100
Welcome bonus for new clients (terms apply)
Mobile apps and in-store payment terminals are only two examples of optional payment processing services. There are other costs
The Silver Business Checking account has no monthly service charges
You can open a business account totally online
Cons:
The bank's website does not make it simple to obtain terms and fees
Low limits on cash depositsLendingU.S. Bank offers a wide range of lending options, which makes it one of the top choices for the best online business bank accounts. Regardless of the size of your business, you can apply for loans ranging from $5,000 to millions of dollars, depending on your business needs.
Similarly, lines of credit are also available, with different amounts depending on the purpose of the loan.
Rewards
The U.S. Bank does not offer any incentives when you open up a business bank account online or keep an account, but there are various credit card choices available that provide welcome bonuses and other features to explore.
Additional Features
If your business doesn't deal with a lot of cash, you can deposit up to $2,500 every statement cycle at U.S. Bank. Additionally, if you choose to pay via checks, you have the opportunity to receive a 50% discount on your first order.
It's worth exploring the various other services offered by the U.S. Bank, apart from lending when you open up a business bank account online.
>> Get Started with U.S. Bank >>Oxygen – Best Online Business Bank Account for Freelancers
|Star Rating: 3.3/5
|Monthly Fee: $0
|APY: N/A
|Min. Opening Deposit: $0
Allpoint ATMs have no fees, and the Green Dot network is used for cash deposits (fees and limits apply)
Use the Oxygen business debit card to receive up to 5% cashback
Possibility to register an LLC before opening a business account via the Oxygen app
Neither a minimum starting deposit nor monthly fees
Unlimited transactions without fees
Cons:
Solely using apps; no web access
There are no accounts with multiple users
ATM usage fees for non-network locations
A service fee of up to $4.95 may be applied to each cash deposit, with a daily cap of $1,000
Neither domestic nor international wires may be sent, nor may international wires be received
LendingOxygen, a fintech firm that operates on mobile devices does not function as a bank, which means it's not authorized to provide any lending services.
Rewards
It's more satisfying to make essential purchases when you receive payment for it. Purchasing items such as fuel, ride-sharing services, or shipment services can yield a 5% cashback with no inquiries.
Additional FeaturesOxygen is a suitable choice for LLCs' online business bank accounts, and it includes formation services in its package.
Those who work independently and desire a limited liability company's personal protections can quickly register through Oxygen's mobile application to open up a business bank account online.>> Get Started with Oxygen >>Chase Business – Best Online Business Bank Account for Merchant Service
|Star Rating: 3/5
|Monthly Fee: $15 - $95 (may be waived with specific situations)
|APY: 0.01% - 0.05% depending on the balance
|Min. Opening Deposit: $0
There is no overdraft fee until the account is overdrawn by more than $50; for overdrafts higher than that, there is a 24-hour grace period
Credit card processing that is integrated
No opening deposit required
Welcome bonus for new clients (terms apply)
unlimited transactions online without fees
Cons:
The $5,000 monthly cap on physical transactions and fee-free cash deposits (20)
Cost for using ATMs outside of the network
$15 per month
Lending
If you become a member of Chase, you will have access to both loans and lines of credit. You can borrow a maximum amount of $500,000 at once and have the flexibility to repay the borrowed money.
Similarly, the lines of credit offer the same limit of $500,000, which can be used as per your requirements.
Rewards
At Chase, there are many benefits available. By fulfilling specific criteria, the bank will credit $300 to your Business Complete Checking account. Additionally, Chase provides a variety of credit cards that allow you to earn cash back or points toward travel and other rewards.
Additional Features
When you open a business bank account online with Chase, you'll get a savings plan included in the package without any additional cost. Additionally, you'll have plenty of options for managing and safeguarding your business finances, which you can utilize as per your needs.
>> Get Started with Chase Business Checking >>
Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Business Bank Accounts
To create a complete and precise list of the top online business bank accounts, we have taken into account the following factors when you want to open up a business bank account online.
These aspects guarantee a thorough evaluation that aids you in making a knowledgeable choice when picking the perfect business bank account online for your enterprise:
Best Online Business Bank Accounts – Buyer’s GuideWhy Consider an Online-Only Business Account?
For small businesses such as startups, entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, and freelancers, having an online-only business checking accounts is incredibly convenient.
If you’re a company that primarily deals with digital payments and has minimal cash transactions, then a business bank account apply online would be the ideal option.
Online banks usually collaborate with ATM networks for cash deposits and withdrawals, in addition to providing digital features such as bill payment, wire transfers, and access to business credit cards.
Integration with accounting software, simple access for partners or CPAs, and feature-rich mobile banking apps add to the attractiveness of online-only banks.
It's crucial to keep in mind that online banks may have certain drawbacks and charges when you want to open up a business bank account online.
These could involve restrictions on cash transactions per month, fees on transactions, and restricted access to some services like business loans or savings accounts.
There may also be minimum thresholds for opening deposits or maintaining balance. It's recommended to select an FDIC-insured bank for deposit insurance protection to guarantee the security of your funds.
Typical Features and Fees Associated With an Internet Business Bank Account
Most online banks provide practical features like
How to Choose the Best Online Business Bank Account for Your Small Business?
To find a suitable business bank account online for a small business, it's important to consider various factors, including:
Best Online Business Bank Accounts – Frequently Asked Questions
Gain knowledge about fundamental inquiries related to a free business bank account online.
Can I Open a Business Bank Account Online?
Once you have selected a bank, opening a business bank account is a straightforward process. You can either visit a branch in person or complete the procedure online.
Although certain banks may require additional documentation, the following are some of the most typical documents requested by banks when opening a business bank account.
Should I Have a Separate Bank Account For My Online Business?
Although it's not mandatory for sole proprietors to maintain a separate business bank account online, it's highly recommended.
To set up business bank account online can aid in distinguishing between personal and business expenses and streamline the management of business finances.
Is It Illegal to Pay Personal Expenses From a Business Account?
If someone uses their company's funds for personal gain, it's considered both illegal and a violation of their obligation to act in the best interest of the company. Additionally, the IRS does not allow personal expenses to be claimed as deductions for business expenses.
Bottom Line on Best Online Business Bank Accounts
To meet the varied demands of their business clients, an excellent bank provides an array of online services. Although some banks concentrate solely on digital access, others provide a combination of online banking facilities and physical branch assistance.
For businesses that deal with cash transactions, having the option of depositing funds in person is essential. However, most companies, including those that accept checks and conduct online sales, can efficiently manage their requirements through online-only banking.
In the current dynamic business environment, banks must be flexible and creative in adapting to the changing needs of their customers.
>> Get Started with Bluevine >>
Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!