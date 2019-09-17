App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

8.65% EPFO interest to benefit over 6 crore members in 2018-19: Santosh Gangwar

The Labour Minister said that ahead of the festival season, over 6 crore EPFO subscribers would get 8.65 percent interest for 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, on September 17, said that the deposits of over 6 crore EPFO members will get 8.65 percent interest in 2018-19.

The Central Board of Trustees -- the apex decision-making body of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) -- had approved 8.65 percent interest rate for the last fiscal in February this year.

The proposal was sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry.

"...ahead of the festival season, over 6 crore EPFO subscribers would get 8.65 percent interest for 2018-19," Gangwar told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

At present, the EPFO is settling PF withdrawal claims at 8.55 percent interest rate, which was approved for 2017-18.

(With inputs from PTI.)

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #Business #EPFO #India

