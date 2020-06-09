Deloitte study: Nearly 53% Indians fear losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing nationwide lockdown have had a profound impact on Indians’ spending behaviour. A Deloitte study called ‘Global Consumer Tracker’ taken over multiple periods – termed waves one, two and three - between April 15 and May 19 says that nearly 63 percent of respondents have said they will delay large purchases that they would have otherwise have made.

In the latest phase – Wave 3 – respondents said they intend to spend a lot less on activities like travel, restaurants, auto fuel, furnishings, clothes/apparel and footwear, electronics and alcohol over the next four weeks. On the other hand, not surprisingly, spending on groceries, everyday household goods, healthcare, medicines and home internet and mobile, among other things, will continue to remain robust.

Deloitte polled in 12,801 people from across 13 countries, of whom 1,000 were from India. Nearly 48 percent of Indian respondents were from the age group 18 to 34; 39 percent from 35-54 age group and the rest were above 55 years of age.

Interestingly, of all the countries surveyed for this study, India ranks highest on anxiety score - 36 per cent agreed that they felt more anxious than they did the previous week. Also, in Wave 3, 63 per cent of Indian respondents said they would delay large ticket purchases. “This trend shows that consumers are consciously spending right now carefully evaluating need versus wants of products and services in the current lockdown state,” says Anil Talreja, Partner and Leader, Consumer Industry, Deloitte India. Also, 46 percent of Indian respondents fear they may not be able to make their upcoming payments.

Moneycontrol presents what Indians have been spending on and how we have been looking at money during the pandemic times.

People are more concerned about health than job security and financial obligations

Not surprisingly, health – theirs as well as that of their family - clearly tops their list of concerns, as per this Deloitte study. As per the study, 71 per cent of around 1,000 Indians polled said they were concerned about their health and an even higher proportion (78 per cent) said their family’s physical well-being was on top of their minds.

Spends on home internet and mobile have made it to the list of priorities, with work-from-home becoming the order of the day during the lockdown. “Spending on home internet and mobile have been prioritised by Indian consumers (after groceries, household goods, health care and medicines) as work-from-home has become the norm for majority of the working professionals – especially in the private firms space. While people are using internet to facilitate work from home, this has also led to a spike in people’s consumption of audio and video streaming content which has also driven the growth of home internet and mobile,” says Anil Talreja, Partner and Leader, Consumer Industry, Deloitte India.

Worryingly, the economic slowdown induced by the lockdown has taken a toll on Indians’ finances, with nearly half of them (46 per cent) saying that they were not sure about making rent, credit card and EMI payments. Owning a vehicle has received a big thumbs up, while travelling, particularly to international destinations, featured much lower on the must-do wish list.

Indians are hoarding essentials and prefer home delivery

The study points out that shoppers have become conscious. Nearly 70 per cent of Indian respondents say that they have stocked up their home with more than what they essentially need. Just 40 percent of the respondents say that they feel safe going to a shop; online buying is a priority and convenience of home delivery is sought after. Brands that have responded well to the crisis as well locally – sourced items have found favour among buyers. Over the next few weeks, too, non-discretionary expenses – groceries, household goods, healthcare etc - will rule the average household budget.

Online purchase preferred for most items; for medicines and alcohol, people prefer going to shops

Although a large section of buyers have shifted online to buy their groceries and everyday household good, a significant chunk of them still prefer to go to stores for medicines and alcohol.

“While consumers are shifting to online mode of buying for majority of the products, however for alcoholic beverages the preferred mode of purchase is still in-store owing to couple of reasons. The first is that there are limited number of ecommerce players which offer purchase and delivery services for alcohol. Secondly, product quality – in terms of seal of the bottle, temperature (especially for beer), etc. are also important considerations in the consumers’ mind while purchasing alcohol which are better served via in-store medium,” explains Talreja.

Similarly, in-store purchase of medicines is preferred by a majority of the consumers. “Medicines come under critical category of products implying that consumers wish to thoroughly check the manufacturing/expiry dates, ensure proper seal and good packaging so that it is not contaminated, etc. Visiting pharmacies they trust and conducting the hygiene checks themselves before buying motivates the consumers to purchase them in-store,” explains Talreja. Shopping for electronics has tilted towards online buying.

Public transport likely to be avoided; people prefer safety of own vehicles

The spread of the pandemic has scared people from taking public transport. Owned vehicles, that can be personally looked after and sanitised under personal supervision are preferred for transportation.