Volatile markets: How investment cost averaging can help you ride it

Capital markets are in an ever-changing mode. They may rise, fall or show volatility. Hence it is difficult to predict which way the market will move in coming days. There is any number of probabilities in future which you will not know while making your investments in the market. Therefore, investors are often told not to try and time the market. Trying to time the market may not work well for them and they may lose money instead of making future gains.

Hence, in such conditions, the concept of investment-cost-averaging (also called rupee-cost averaging in the Indian context) helps an investor in reducing their cost of holdings during market volatility or market corrections.

Manish Kothari, Director of Mutual Funds, Paisabazaar.com said that cost-averaging is a wealth-building approach of investing a fixed amount of money at periodic intervals. While the amount invested remains same at each interval, the number of mutual fund units or shares purchased would vary depending on the market levels. So, when the market is up, you will buy fewer units and when it is down, you will buy a higher number of units due to lower cost per unit.

“Thus, your investment cost gets automatically averaged without requiring the time and effort to monitor the market and time your investments. This also helps overcome the common folly that most investors make by investing more during the over-valued markets and exiting or slowing investments during falling markets,” said Kothari.

Here are 5 essential facts to know about the Investment-Cost Averaging benefit.

Reduce cost

One must take full use of investment-cost averaging as it is an excellent way to minimise market volatility and maximise returns. Abhinav Angirish, Founder, investonline.in said that by purchasing the same amount of investments on a regular basis, you buy more units when prices are low. Similarly, when prices are high, you’ll be purchasing fewer units. “Overall, you may reduce your average cost per unit over the long term and increase your overall return,” he said.

Ensures discipline

SIP or systematic investment plan is undoubtedly one of the best ways of investing in the stock market. All your savings through a SIP are theoretically safeguarded by investment cost averaging. Investment cost averaging helps you overcome unnecessary stress and ensures discipline by inculcating regular investments.

Helps in absorbing volatility

Investment cost averaging helps you overcomes market fluctuations and volatility. “A SIP automatically allocates you more units when stop prices take a dip, and reduce your units if stock prices rise thereby, averaging out your savings. This helps you invest at any point in the market without thinking of the fluctuations and trying to time the market which is an impossible task,” said Angirish.

Wealth Accumulation

This process allows individuals to invest in small amounts without hurting their wallet in one go. In the long term, it helps investors to accumulate wealth gradually as a sudden crunch for having to make a lump-sum payment is not felt.

Need not time the market

Angirish said that trying to time the market is almost impossible as no one knows what will be the market's next move. Despite this, many traders try to time the market, a few of them succeed and most of them fail. “Even if we consider it as a 50-50 probability, you still are in a gambling scenario? So, why gamble? We are here to invest. Investment cost averaging helps you, to put your funds in a small amount at any point in the market and averaging out of your investment cost. So, you need not look to find the market bottom,” he said.