5 banks provide senior citizens FDs with interest rates of more than 9 per cent

5 Banks offer over 9 per cent Interest rates on senior citizens FDs

In the recent year, fixed deposit (FD) interest rates have risen dramatically. Generally, fixed deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under the deposit insurance policy. It contains both the principal and the interest. In the worst-case scenario of a bank failure, each depositor of each scheduled bank is insured for accumulated deposits including fixed, current, savings, and recurring deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh under this insurance programme. For cumulative deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh, this protection results in small private sector banks offering higher FD returns as 'safe' as public sector banks and major private sector banks. Some small finance banks continue to offer older citizens fixed deposit interest rates of more than 9 per cent. Check out below the banks that provide senior citizen FDs with interest rates higher than 9 per cent.

Fincare Small Finance Bank fixed deposits:

On fixed deposits due in 1000 days, senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 9.11 per cent.

Unity Small Finance Bank:

Under Unity Small Finance Bank's scheme, senior citizens can avail of over 9 per cent FD interest rates on selected tenures. Senior citizens can earn 9.25 per cent interest on FDs maturing between 181 and 201 days and a 9.25 per cent interest rate on FDs maturing in 501 days. For FDs maturing in 1001 days, they can now Senior folks can obtain an interest rate of 9.5 per cent.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank FDs:

Suryoday small finance bank will pay a 9% interest rate on FDs maturing in 999 days. Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives older citizens an interest rate of 9.6 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in five years.

ESAF Small Finance Bank:

Senior citizens are entitled to get 9 per cent interest rates on fixed deposits that will mature in two-three years.

Jana Small Finance Bank fixed deposit interest rates:

Jana Small Finance Bank provides older citizens with a 9 per cent fixed deposit interest rate on FDs maturing between 366 and 499 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 500 days will earn a 9% interest rate at Jana Small Finance Bank. For FDs due between 501 and 730 days, the small finance bank offers a 9 per cent interest rate.