App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

30,000 individuals under I-T scanner for money remitted abroad via RBI scheme: Report

LRS is a RBI scheme through which individuals living in India can remit money overseas for expenditure and investment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 30,000 individuals who remitted money abroad through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) are under the Income Tax Department's scanner, reports Business Standard.

The department has issued scrutiny notices to assessees, asking for details of foreign accounts, properties and shares in relevant companies abroad after finding irregularities in the claims made, the report said. Most assessees are traders and professionals, and the list is said to include those who sent money abroad for donations.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

LRS is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scheme through which individuals living in India can remit money overseas for expenditure and investment. Under the scheme, money can be sent overseas for expenses such as travel, medical treatment, education, gifts, donations, and maintenance of close relatives.

related news

A computerised scrutiny selection has used around 100 parameters to analyse the tax returns, the report said. “The systems have compiled certain queries with respect to source of investment and tax liability on the assets owned by the assessees concerned,” an official told the publication.

 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.