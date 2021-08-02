3 steps to ensure your international education loan is sanctioned

With increasing numbers of Indian students seeking to study abroad, many will avail a loan to cover the cost of foreign tuition and living expenses. But the costs for earning an education overseas are rising, so students will want to do as much as possible to increase their odds of their loan applications being approved. Here are three steps that Indian students can take to improve their chances of availing an education loan for studying abroad.

Check Your School’s Eligibility

Several lenders have esoteric requirements about which schools and degree programs they support. For example, one lender may only provide loans to students attending schools in specific U.S. states, while another may not limit by location, but instead offer loans to students attending select schools or degree programs. And each lender has its own list of acceptable countries; for example, far fewer lenders support students at Canadian colleges than American schools.

To maximize their chances of receiving education loan approval, students’ first step should be to research lenders. It’s best to conduct this research before deciding which schools to apply to, so students will know which combinations of schools and lenders are viable and won’t waste time applying to lenders that don’t cover their programs. Many schools share a list of lenders that have successfully supported their students in the past. Some websites can help to identify lenders for a specific school.

Have a Financial Plan

Education loans can substantially help students afford their education, but they may not cover every expense. If, for example, a lender provides a maximum loan amount of $50,000, but the total cost of education is $70,000, students would need to have a plan to bridge that cost gap. Whether it’s through personal/family savings, scholarships, or part-time work and internships, having a strategy to maintain a healthy financial path to graduation can help students’ chances of receiving an education loan.

It’s also important to know that some lenders require interest-only or partial-interest payments while in school. This means that students may decide to work part-time to cover these payments. While lenders may allow students to defer them, making these payments could help students to build a credit profile and prevent the interest from capitalizing (which could result in substantially higher payments after graduation). Fortunately, many schools offer on-campus employment opportunities to help students cover these in-school payments and working on campus also serves to help students bond with their local academic community. And in countries such as Canada, with more student-friendly visa policies, students can often easily secure work off-campus.

Have a Strong Career Plan

Lenders have a high interest in making sure students are able to successfully pay off their loans. This means students attending degree programs that are more likely to result in high-earning careers (such as engineering) or who are on career paths that are more financially lucrative tend to have a higher chance of being approved for education loans.

But in addition to simple degree economics, it’s beneficial in other ways for students to have a reasonable career path connected with their education, which can provide some assurance of success after graduation. It’s also vital for providing a sense of professional security after graduation. Having a clear narrative about how a student’s degree can help their future career may convince a lender that the student is worth the risk of a loan.

It’s also beneficial for graduate degree students to leave their previous employer on good terms to garner good references and connections in the future and, if possible, to secure a job offer to return. If the employer has offices around the world, that leaves students with even more opportunities and can serve as further validation for lenders that the student already has a potential career placement lined up after graduation.

As always, though specific lenders will have unique criteria for overseas study loan applications, most students will face similar eligibility requirements. Students who research those requirements and who have a strong financial and career plan should be able to avail an education loan and will be well prepared when studying abroad.