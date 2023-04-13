 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

27.50 lakh women investors joined the mutual fund bandwagon in last three years

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

Around 35% of overall investors were from the 45 years and above age group, while the percentage share of investors in the 18-24 years age group zoomed in the last 10 financial years.

Women investors in the 18-24 age group jumped more than four times since December 2019.

The number of women investors in the mutual fund (MF) industry rose to 74.49 lakh at the end of December 2022, against 46.99 lakh at the end of December 2019, according to data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Overall, the number of unique investors as gauged by PAN/PEKRN (PAN exempted KYC Reference Number) jumped more than three times, from 1.20 crore at the end of March 2017 to 3.77 crore at the end of March 2023.

The big jump in unique investors has been seen after the Covid-19 breakout ― from 2.08 crore at the end of March 2020 to 3.77 crore at the end of March 2023.

N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AMFI, says that nearly 40 lakh new investors came into the MF world last year, despite flat markets.