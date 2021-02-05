MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

20 HNIs hold Rs 825 crore in their PF accounts: Report

During the Budget for 2021-22, the Centre said the interest earned on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution – statutory and voluntary – of over Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year will now be taxed.

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

The top 20 high net worth individuals (HNIs) have a combined amount of  Rs 825 crore in their accounts, while the top 100 have a balance of over Rs 2,000 crore, The Times of India reported citing official sources.

The government said this in defence of its policy to tax interest earned on PF contributions of over Rs 2.5 lakh a year, the report said. It suggested that HNIs were benefitting from the high tax-free returns, though it was meant for workers.

According to the report, the government said 1.2 lakh subscribers, which is less than 0.3 percent of the 4.5-crore base, were contributing "huge sums".

Also read: Budget’s EPF tax googly | Should you rework your retirement strategy?

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Related stories

During the Budget for 2021-22, the Centre said the interest earned on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution – statutory and voluntary – of over Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year will now be taxed.

Among the HNIs, one individual has the highest corpus of Rs 103 crore in his PF account, followed by a person holding Rs 86 crore, The Times of India reported.

On average, HNIs had a corpus of Rs 5.9 crore in their PF accounts.  They recorded average earnings of Rs 50.3 lakh annually.

HNIs contribute about Rs 62,500 crore to the total PF pool, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #personal finance
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:40 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.