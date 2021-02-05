20 HNIs hold Rs 825 crore in their PF accounts: Report

(Image: Moneycontrol)

The top 20 high net worth individuals (HNIs) have a combined amount of Rs 825 crore in their accounts, while the top 100 have a balance of over Rs 2,000 crore, The Times of India reported citing official sources.

The government said this in defence of its policy to tax interest earned on PF contributions of over Rs 2.5 lakh a year, the report said. It suggested that HNIs were benefitting from the high tax-free returns, though it was meant for workers.

According to the report, the government said 1.2 lakh subscribers, which is less than 0.3 percent of the 4.5-crore base, were contributing "huge sums".

Also read: Budget’s EPF tax googly | Should you rework your retirement strategy?

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

During the Budget for 2021-22, the Centre said the interest earned on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution – statutory and voluntary – of over Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year will now be taxed.

Among the HNIs, one individual has the highest corpus of Rs 103 crore in his PF account, followed by a person holding Rs 86 crore, The Times of India reported.

On average, HNIs had a corpus of Rs 5.9 crore in their PF accounts. They recorded average earnings of Rs 50.3 lakh annually.

HNIs contribute about Rs 62,500 crore to the total PF pool, the report said.