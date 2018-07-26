10 points to check before you file your ITR

July is coming to an end. You need to gear up if you have not filed your ITR as yet. Besides taking professional help, one can file ITR on their own. The process is simple. However, you need to consider a few points before filing income tax return. Also this year, the I-T department has notified several new tax return forms which are applicable for the financial year 2017-18. Hence, if you are ready to file your ITR, consider these ten things before you proceed further to claim your tax returns.