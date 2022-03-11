Personal Finance: A simple two-fold strategy when rates are set to harden

In a scenario marked by a strong inflationary trend, prompted by relentlessly rising commodity prices, interest rates are set to harden in the days to come. From the investor’s point of view, the situation is ripe for anticipatory rate-related action in the near term. For the average investor, especially the individual who takes loans and invests in income-bearing instruments like deposits, the probable strategy to adopt is two-fold. One, if he is considering a fresh loan, this may be the...