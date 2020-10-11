Personal-care brands go gender-neutral to win over young consumers

The personal-care space is taking a leap forward and is going gender-neutral. As consumers break gender stereotypes, companies in this space, too, have become conscious of the change and are eschewing "for women" or "for men" labels.

Grooming is universal and brands have identified the need for gender-neutral products to engage with Gen Z shoppers.

“Gender neutrality has become the new normal globally with the current generation. Young buyers understand that when it comes to skin, hair and even fragrances, there are no gender-related boundaries," Dipali Mathur Dayal, the co-Founder of Super Smelly, a personal care startup, told Moneycontrol.

Super Smelly is not alone. Several startup brands such as mCaffeine, WoW Skincare Science, Mamaearth, Upakarma Ayurveda and Aadvik Foods recently launched gender-neutral skin creams, shampoos, face scrubs, washes and body-polishing oils. These companies have been receiving a lot of queries for the skincare range.

“Apart from the shaving range for boys, there is no reason for different products for different genders,” Dayal added.

For the longest time, mass marketers have associated blue with men and pink with women. New-age brands are going colour-neutral as well, with messaging that reflects gender neutrality and are packaging products to avoid stereotypes.

“Modern consumers understand that brands have used gender as a marketing tactic rather than a fundamental belief. For instance, onions are rich in Vitamin E, which is an essential nutrient for good hair, regardless of whose hair it is. Vitamin E is good for all,” Upakarma Ayurveda co-founder Parag Kaushik said.

Coming with high awareness, consumers are likely to choose gender-neutral products rather than spend money on the ones that promote masculinity or femininity, brand experts say.

They believe that when it comes to packaging, the focus has shifted from gender-specific colours to more neutral tones.

In terms of marketing, gender-neutral brands are progressive as they do away with the conventions while focusing more on the benefits, ingredients and features.

Product launches

MCaffeine recently launched a string of skin products for pore care & face polishing, exfoliation & tan removal, hydration and night care and also a hair-care range.

Upakarma Ayurveda’s onion oil and shampoo are gender-neutral. Delhi-based Super Smelly has come out with face packs to control acne and also an activated charcoal-based pack.

Wow Skincare has supplements, serums, lotions, and bath & body products. Mamaearth has products like shampoos, hair oils, hair masks, face washes, serums and face packs.

Aadvik Foods has camel milk as one of the main ingredients. It sells camel-milk body butter, day cream and even soaps.